METRO FAB 5
1. Bettendorf (4-1, LW: 1)
The Bulldogs accumulated more than 470 yards of offense in a 45-7 rout over Cedar Rapids Washington. Harrison Bey-Buie eclipsed 200 yards on the ground for the third time this season and junior linebacker Ryan Cole had 11 tackles. Bettendorf is third in Class 4A in scoring at 37.6 points per game.
This week: vs. Burlington (1-4)
2. North Scott (4-1, LW: 2)
Coach Kevin Tippet's team had its highest scoring output of the season, a 42-21 win over Central DeWitt. Quarterback Jake Matthaidess compiled 253 yards of offense while Ty Anderson had a touchdown on offense and defense. The Lancers face a Liberty squad which just beat Clear Creek Amana 28-21.
This week: vs. Iowa City Liberty (4-1)
3. Assumption (3-2, LW: 4)
The Knights haven't surrendered more than 17 points in a game and have come up with 14 takeaways, including three in Thursday night's 55-7 win over Clinton. Grant Simpson has nine receptions, with an average of 23 yards per catch, and quarterback Tyler Kulhanek has accounted for 11 touchdowns.
This week: at Central DeWitt (2-3)
4. Moline (3-2, LW: 5)
The Maroons scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters en route to a 56-21 triumph over United Township. Kaeden Dreifurst had 132 yards of offense and scored three touchdowns as Moline never punted. Moline is averaging 42.3 points in its three wins compared to 23.5 in its two losses.
This week: vs. Galesburg (1-4)
5. Rock Island (3-2, LW: NR)
After a scoreless first half Saturday, which resulted in a 13-point deficit at Galesburg, the Rocks tallied three second-half touchdowns -- all 30 yards or more -- to force overtime and eventually prevail on a Victor Guzman field goal. Eli Reese and Davion Wilson each rushed for at least 100 yards.
This week: vs. Sterling (5-0)