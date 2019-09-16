METRO FAB 5
1. Bettendorf (3-0, LW: 1)
Harrison Bey-Buie has rushed for 598 yards, the second best total in Class 4A through three weeks. He's scored 10 touchdowns and is averaging 10.5 yards per rush. The Bulldogs are collecting almost 325 yards a game on the ground. Cedar Falls' defense is surrendering just more than 12 points a contest.
This week: vs. Cedar Falls (3-0)
2. North Scott (3-0, LW: 2)
While the offense has been inconsistent, the defense has been stout. North Scott yielded just three first downs and 70 total yards in Friday's 20-0 win over Pleasant Valley. That defense encounters its stiffest challenge yet against No. 1 Western Dubuque, which averages 37.5 points and 409 yards per game.
This week: at Western Dubuque (3-0)
3. Moline (2-1, LW: 3)
Behind a veteran and talented offensive line, the Maroons' Kaeden Dreifurst and Aboubacar Barry combined for 48 rushes, 431 yards and five touchdowns in Friday's 35-28 homecoming win over Rock Island. Moline is averaging more than 20 first downs and 374 yards per game on the ground.
This week: at Alleman (0-3)
4. Assumption (2-1, LW: 4)
After scoring 42 points in each of its first two games, Assumption was silenced by second-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier on Thursday, 17-0. The Knights have given up just 24 points in three games compared to 86 a year ago at this time. They have six interceptions and four fumble recoveries in three games.
This week: at Solon (3-0)
5. Davenport North (2-1, LW: NR)
The Wildcats' 37-point victory over Davenport Central on Friday was the program's largest margin for a win. Jack West has thrown for 701 yards while Priest Sheedy and Quincy Wiseman have teamed for 37 receptions and 490 yards. Sophomore Dominic Wiseman has seven tackles for loss, fifth in 4A.
This week: vs. Davenport West (2-1)