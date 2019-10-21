METRO FAB 5
1. Bettendorf (6-2, LW: 1)
The Bulldogs took out their frustration from a Week 7 loss at Cedar Rapids Kennedy with a 61-0 rout over Davenport West. Bettendorf quarterbacks Joe Byrne and Zach Trevino combined to complete 10 of 11 passes for 159 yards and a score. Coach Aaron Wiley's team can lock up a playoff berth with a win Friday.
This week: vs. Davenport Central (3-5)
2. North Scott (7-1, LW: 2)
Since scoring just three points at Western Dubuque in Week 4, North Scott has averaged 36.5 points in the last four outings. Ty Anderson and Luke Jennings have hauled in 54 of North Scott's 80 receptions. The Lancers can secure outright district title with win over Assumption and a home playoff game.
This week: at Davenport Assumption (5-3), Thursday
3. Alleman (5-3, LW: 4)
The Pioneers' 13-point win over Galesburg on Friday was their fifth straight victory and their most lopsided triumph of the season. Tailback Nate Sheets is 85 yards shy of 1,000 for the season. Coach Todd Depoorter's team can do no worse than solo second in the Big Six with a victory Friday.
This week: vs. Rock Island (6-2)
4. Rock Island (6-2, LW: NR)
Rock Island solidified a playoff berth with Friday's 35-19 win over Quincy. The Rocks returned kickoffs 65 and 97 yards for touchdowns in the third quarter of that victory. Coach Ben Hammer's team is just one of two in the Big Six to have more than 1,000 yards passing and rushing this season.
This week: at Alleman (5-3)
5. Davenport North (5-3, LW: NR)
Quarterback Jack West accounted for 351 total yards and four touchdowns in North's 31-14 win over Pleasant Valley. The Wildcats outscored the Spartans 25-0 in the second half. Receiver Priest Sheedy needs three catches to reach 100 for his career. North must win and get some help to reach playoffs.
This week: at Muscatine (1-7)