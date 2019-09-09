METRO FAB 5
1. Bettendorf (2-0, LW: 1)
Harrison Bey-Buie rushed for four touchdowns and 199 of his 230 yards in the opening half Friday as Bettendorf clobbered Iowa City West 42-15. Joe Byrne threw his first varsity touchdown pass, hitting AJ Douglas for a 47-yard score. The Bulldogs play three of their next four games at home.
This week: vs. Dubuque Hempstead (1-1)
2. North Scott (2-0, LW: 3)
The Lancers were sharper offensively in Week 2. They rushed for nearly 200 yards, had only five penalties and committed no turnovers in a 35-14 road win over Davenport Central. North Scott had four different players find the end zone. Jake Matthaidess completed all six of his passes.
This week: vs. Pleasant Valley (0-2)
3. Moline (1-1, LW: 2)
Two days after jumping into the Illinois Associated Press top 10 in Class 7A, eighth-ranked Moline fell to Lisle Benet Academy for the second straight year. Aboubcacar Barry rushed 19 times for 153 yards and a score. The Maroons reeled off eight consecutive wins last year following the loss to Lisle.
This week: vs. Rock Island (1-1)
4. Assumption (2-0, LW: 5)
The Knights have scored 42 points in each of the first two games. After running for 242 yards in the opener, Tyler Kulhanek completed 7 of 9 passes for 155 yards and two scores in the win over Dubuque Wahlert. Assumption faces Class 3A top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier and No. 3 Solon the next two weeks.
This week: vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0)
5. Rock Island (1-1, LW: NR)
After missing the season opener because of a team rules violation, Davion Wilson had 16 carries for 167 yards and four touchdowns in the Rocks' 35-14 win over state-ranked Metamora. Marriyon Rogers added 133 yards on the ground for Rock Island, which forced four turnovers in the game.
This week: at Moline (1-1)