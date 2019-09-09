METRO FAB 5

1. Bettendorf (2-0, LW: 1)

Harrison Bey-Buie rushed for four touchdowns and 199 of his 230 yards in the opening half Friday as Bettendorf clobbered Iowa City West 42-15. Joe Byrne threw his first varsity touchdown pass, hitting AJ Douglas for a 47-yard score. The Bulldogs play three of their next four games at home. 

This week: vs. Dubuque Hempstead (1-1)

2. North Scott (2-0, LW: 3)

The Lancers were sharper offensively in Week 2. They rushed for nearly 200 yards, had only five penalties and committed no turnovers in a 35-14 road win over Davenport Central. North Scott had four different players find the end zone. Jake Matthaidess completed all six of his passes. 

This week: vs. Pleasant Valley (0-2)

3. Moline (1-1, LW: 2)

Two days after jumping into the Illinois Associated Press top 10 in Class 7A, eighth-ranked Moline fell to Lisle Benet Academy for the second straight year. Aboubcacar Barry rushed 19 times for 153 yards and a score. The Maroons reeled off eight consecutive wins last year following the loss to Lisle.

This week: vs. Rock Island (1-1)

4. Assumption (2-0, LW: 5)

The Knights have scored 42 points in each of the first two games. After running for 242 yards in the opener, Tyler Kulhanek completed 7 of 9 passes for 155 yards and two scores in the win over Dubuque Wahlert. Assumption faces Class 3A top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier and No. 3 Solon the next two weeks.

This week: vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0)

5. Rock Island (1-1, LW: NR)

After missing the season opener because of a team rules violation, Davion Wilson had 16 carries for 167 yards and four touchdowns in the Rocks' 35-14 win over state-ranked Metamora. Marriyon Rogers added 133 yards on the ground for Rock Island, which forced four turnovers in the game. 

This week: at Moline (1-1)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.