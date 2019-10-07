METRO FAB 5
1. Bettendorf (5-1, LW: 1)
The Bulldogs have scored at least three touchdowns in every game. They'll face a Kennedy defense which has held four of its six opponents to 14 points or fewer. Harrison Bey-Buie is the Iowa Class 4A leader with 1,101 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. He is averaging an eye-popping 10.5 yards per carry.
This week: at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-1)
2. North Scott (5-1, LW: 2)
Quarterback Jake Matthaidess has had his two highest season totals for yardage in the past two weeks -- 269 and 209. Ty Anderson is second in the metro with 24 receptions. He also has four interceptions. The Lancers can lock up a 12th straight playoff berth with two victories in their last three games.
This week: at Clinton (0-6)
3. Moline (4-2, LW: 4)
If the Maroons want any shot at making it three straight Big Six titles, they'll need to go on the road and beat league-leading Sterling on Friday. Even without tailback Aboubacar Barry, the Maroons had two 100-plus yard rushers and used a punishing defense to corral Galesburg last Friday, 34-13.
This week: at Sterling (6-0)
4. Assumption (4-2, LW: 3)
The Knights were outgained 365-114 on the road to Central DeWitt, but they forced five turnovers and kicked a field goal in overtime. Assumption has come up with 19 takeaways, the most in Class 3A. The last three teams on the Knights' schedule -- CCA, Liberty and North Scott -- are a collective 13-5.
This week: vs. Clear Creek Amana (4-2)
5. Davenport North (4-2, LW: NR)
The Wildcats rebounded from a dud at Linn-Mar with a 43-19 win over Iowa City High, a game in which they had 542 yards of offense. Jack West has thrown 11 picks, but he has racked up nearly 1,500 yards of offense and 13 touchdowns. Sophomore Dominic Wiseman has team-high 13 tackles for loss.
This week: at Iowa City West (1-5)