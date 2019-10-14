METRO FAB 5
1. Bettendorf (5-2, LW: 1)
The Bulldogs dropped their first district game in 26 outings last Friday at No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 28-18. Bettendorf still controls its playoff fate with wins in the final two weeks over Davenport West and Central. Harrison Bey-Buie has rushed for an Iowa Class 4A-best 1,271 yards and 21 touchdowns.
This week: vs. Davenport West (3-4)
2. North Scott (6-1, LW: 2)
Jake Matthaidess threw for a career-high 165 yards and Quentin Allison rushed for a season-high 127 yards in the Lancers' 45-0 rout over Clinton. North Scott has given up just one touchdown in the last eight quarters. The Lancers can lock up a playoff berth with a home win over Clear Creek Amana.
This week: vs. Clear Creek Amana (4-3)
3. Assumption (5-2, LW: 4)
The Knights haven't given up more than 17 points in a game this season, the only team in the Q-C metro which can make that claim. Seth Adrian had a season-high 10.5 tackles in Thursday's 27-14 win over Clear Creek Amana. Simon Weitz has been the team's leading receiver the past two weeks.
This week: at Iowa City Liberty (5-2)
4. Alleman (4-3, LW: NR)
After a dreadful start to the season, three consecutive losses and two by a combined 70 points, Alleman has won four straight and is a game behind Sterling for the Big Six lead. Nate Sheets is second in the league with 839 yards rushing. The Pioneers are averaging less than four penalties per game.
This week: vs. Galesburg (2-5)
5. Moline (4-3, LW: 3)
The Maroons saw their opportunity at a third straight Big Six title likely vanish with a 53-26 loss at Class 5A second-ranked Sterling last Friday. Tailback Aboubacar Barry did not play because of injury. Coach Mike Morrissey's team needs to win at least one of its final two games to become playoff eligible.
This week: vs. Geneseo (3-4)