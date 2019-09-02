1. Bettendorf (1-0)
In his Bettendorf debut, Harrison Bey-Buie rushed for 122 yards and three scores in a 20-6 win over rival Pleasant Valley. The Bulldogs allowed the Spartans inside their 20-yard line just twice. Ryan Cole had 8.5 tackles and a fumble recovery while Kane Schmidt had two tackles for loss.
This week: at Iowa City West (0-1)
2. Moline (1-0)
The Maroons accumulated 464 total yards, 390 on the ground, in a 36-14 home triumph over Alton on Friday. Behind a veteran offensive line, Kaeden Dreifurst rushed for 212 yards and Aboubacar Barry had 178. Moline tries to avenge its only regular-season loss of 2018 on the road Friday.
This week: at Lisle Benet Academy (1-0)
3. North Scott (1-0)
Three-sport standout Jake Matthaidess, making his first start at quarterback, had two touchdown runs and collected 108 yards for the Lancers in their 14-7 win over Iowa City West. North Scott limited Iowa City West to 168 total yards, just 11 on the ground, to avenge last year's defeat.
This week: at Davenport Central (1-0)
4. Davenport Central (1-0)
The Blue Devils coughed up a two-score lead in the second half, but rebounded to score in the final minute to win at Muscatine, 28-25. Sam Strang rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns while Jadon Leach finished with 97 yards. Central prevailed despite four turnovers and nine penalties.
This week: vs. North Scott (1-0)
5. Assumption (1-0)
Assumption recorded its third shutout in the last nine games, limiting Alleman to 102 total yards in a 42-0 rout Saturday night. Quarterback Tyler Kulhanek averaged more than 20 yards per carry on his way to a career-high 242 yards. Linebackers Seth Adrian and John Argo combined for 16.5 tackles.
This week: at Dubuque Wahlert (1-0)