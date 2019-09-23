METRO FAB 5
1. Bettendorf (3-1, LW: 1)
Joe Byrne passed for a season-high 190 yards and Harrison Bey-Buie collected four rushing touchdowns, but it wasn't enough in a 35-32 loss to No. 3 Cedar Falls. The Bulldogs gave up three pass plays of 40 yards or more and had two turnovers. Bettendorf faces only one more team with a winning record.
This week: at C.R. Washington (0-4)
2. North Scott (3-1, LW: 2)
The Lancers did not reach the end zone and were limited to 190 total yards in a 21-3 road loss to top-ranked Western Dubuque on Friday. After having two 100-yard rushers in the opener, North Scott hasn't had one the past three weeks. The Lancers play three of their next four district games at home.
This week: vs. Central DeWitt (2-2)
3. Davenport North (3-1, LW: 5)
Off to a 3-1 start for the second consecutive year, North outscored city rivals Central and West 79-0 the past two weeks. QB Jack West had two passing touchdowns, a rushing score and a 49-yard interception return for a touchdown last Friday against the Falcons. North is averaging nearly 30 points per game.
This week: at Linn-Mar (2-2)
4. Assumption (2-2, LW: 4)
The Knights have been stingy defensively, allowing only 10.3 points per game and generating 11 takeaways. Coming off a 17-13 loss to Class 3A fourth-ranked Solon, Assumption opens district play at home Thursday. QB Tyler Kulhanek has accounted for 853 yards and eight touchdowns in four games.
This week: vs. Clinton (0-4)
5. Moline (2-2, LW: 3)
The Maroons lost to Alleman on Friday, 31-28, the first Western Big Six Conference setback under third-year coach Mike Morrissey. Moline was without its top two tailbacks for much of the game. Aboubacar Barry left with a foot injury in the first quarter and Kaeden Dreifurst did not dress for the game.
This week: at United Township (1-3)