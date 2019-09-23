METRO FAB 5

1. Bettendorf (3-1, LW: 1)

Joe Byrne passed for a season-high 190 yards and Harrison Bey-Buie collected four rushing touchdowns, but it wasn't enough in a 35-32 loss to No. 3 Cedar Falls. The Bulldogs gave up three pass plays of 40 yards or more and had two turnovers. Bettendorf faces only one more team with a winning record.

This week: at C.R. Washington (0-4)

2. North Scott (3-1, LW: 2)

The Lancers did not reach the end zone and were limited to 190 total yards in a 21-3 road loss to top-ranked Western Dubuque on Friday. After having two 100-yard rushers in the opener, North Scott hasn't had one the past three weeks. The Lancers play three of their next four district games at home. 

This week: vs. Central DeWitt (2-2)

3. Davenport North (3-1, LW: 5)

Off to a 3-1 start for the second consecutive year, North outscored city rivals Central and West 79-0 the past two weeks. QB Jack West had two passing touchdowns, a rushing score and a 49-yard interception return for a touchdown last Friday against the Falcons. North is averaging nearly 30 points per game.

This week: at Linn-Mar (2-2)

4. Assumption (2-2, LW: 4)

The Knights have been stingy defensively, allowing only 10.3 points per game and generating 11 takeaways. Coming off a 17-13 loss to Class 3A fourth-ranked Solon, Assumption opens district play at home Thursday. QB Tyler Kulhanek has accounted for 853 yards and eight touchdowns in four games. 

This week: vs. Clinton (0-4)

5. Moline (2-2, LW: 3)

The Maroons lost to Alleman on Friday, 31-28, the first Western Big Six Conference setback under third-year coach Mike Morrissey. Moline was without its top two tailbacks for much of the game. Aboubacar Barry left with a foot injury in the first quarter and Kaeden Dreifurst did not dress for the game. 

This week: at United Township (1-3)

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.