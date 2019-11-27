Metro offensive captain: Bettendorf's Harrison Bey-Buie

Bey-Buie had 219 yards in the win over Linn-Mar and followed with a 190 in the victory over Cedar Falls. He was held to 74 yards against WDM Valley.

"We beat the odds," Bey-Buie said. "We were really kind of underdogs in the playoffs and people weren't expecting us to go that far. We had a good year."

Valuable experience

Bey-Buie started his high school career at Thornton High School in the suburbs of Chicago. He spent his junior season at Moline before enrolling with Bettendorf for his final year.

Each stop was beneficial in his development as a tailback.

"I learned the important of speed at (Thornton) because that was a real athletic school," Bey-Buie said. "At Moline, I learned running downhill more. Bettendorf, it was the entire package to complete my game.

"Each school really helped craft my game, and that's going to help me a lot moving forward. It really got me ready for college, on and off the field."

Bey-Buie has no regrets about coming to Bettendorf.

"Some college coaches stopped recruiting me because they felt I wasn't a fit for their school," Bey-Buie said. "It motivated me to have a strong senior year."