WYOMING, Iowa — Over the past few years, Midland football has been building a tradition.
It started with a playoff berth in 2015 and included back-to-back trips to the UNI-Dome in '16 and '17.
Now, all of a sudden, the Eagles are becoming a perennial fixture in the postseason, qualifying as an at-large team for their fifth straight playoff appearance. Midland travels to Victor to face HLV on Friday.
In 8-player football, only Fremont-Mills, Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Don Bosco have longer postseason streaks.
"We have a great tradition here, and to keep that going feels great to us," senior running back Alex Smith said. "Football here wasn't really big. ... To see it grow has been pretty sweet."
Prior to 2015, the Eagles had been to the playoffs just four times. Now, they've built themselves into a program to emulate, with 40 kids on the roster, more than some 11-player teams.
"The biggest factor is our foundation, and that's been our youth feeder program," head coach Lennie Miller said. "That's been in place for 10 years, and the same coaches involved in that are involved up here too so there is a degree of stability and familiarity with these kids.
"When they have that consistency within our program, it just produces guys that know what's going on."
Midland's recent run was started by quarterback Alex Martens and running back Austin Smith, both of whom vaulted up the Iowa record books to lead the Eagles twice to the UNI-Dome.
Some familiar names have kept the tradition going, including quarterback Britan Martens — a cousin of Alex — and Alex Smith, brother of Austin.
Though both have had big shoes to fill, both have done just that as well as carving out legacies of their own. Britan Martens is much more of a dual threat than his cousin, with over 3,000 passing yards, 2,400 rushing yards and 91 total touchdowns.
"They set me really good examples, Austin how to run the ball and Alex how to throw the ball. I kind of imitate the way I play around them," Martens said. "(Alex) set the bar high, really gave me something to chase."
Alex Smith, meanwhile, won't match his brother's production — Austin rushed for over 2,800 yards his senior year — but the younger Smith has over 1,500 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career and also has made a bigger impact defensively, with 38 tackles, two sacks and two takeaways this season.
"There was a lot of pressure after it, but (Austin) did a good job of helping me get to where I'm at right now," Smith said. "We're two different people, two different playing styles. ... I'm more of a utility guy."
Getting a chance to continue the tradition their older relatives helped build is not something the pair takes lightly, and they hope to see the tradition continue after they're gone, even though their time is coming to an end.
"There's some younger kids on this team that look up to me and Brit, and I think they'll carry it on themselves," Smith said. "It's pretty amazing, just fun knowing that we're a big part of this team."
The Eagles have been in playoff mode for most of the season after losing their first two district games to Turkey Valley and Easton Valley, both of whom also made the playoffs.
With hopes of a district title essentially shot, Midland's only hope was to qualify as an at-large team. When the Eagles were ranked 21st in the initial Ratings Percentage Index, they knew their playoff destiny was likely still in their hands.
"It was a burden, but then when we saw how tough our district was and how the RPI stacked up ... we realized, if we take care of business from our side of the fence, there's a chance the back of the RPI could help us out," Miller said. "I think it's served us well because mentally, we weren't in tune with those games that we dropped."
What followed was a 24-22 win over Springville, a comeback 54-45 win over Central City, and a 36-18 win over Kee to vault up to 14th in the final RPI, securing a playoff spot.
"We just show up at the end of the game, it seems like. No one ever gets down on themselves, we just push through to the end," Smith said. "We have a no quit mentality here for some reason, and it's nice to have."
With the pressure of making the playoffs off, Miller feels his team can play looser, more relaxed this week against HLV. The last time the two teams met, Midland rolled to an 80-24 playoff win in 2016, which propelled the Eagles back to the UNI-Dome. They're hoping for a similar fate this time around.
"I think if we can put a full game together we can beat just about anybody in the state," Martens said. "But that's just it, we have to keep the right mindset and keep working hard to do that. It's something that's been biting us in the foot all year."