WYOMING, Iowa — There have been some changes for the Midland football team in the past few seasons, but the guts that earned the Eagles consecutive trips to the UNI-Dome were as present as ever Friday night.
Midland rallied from an early 18-point deficit and held on for a 50-47 win over Lone Tree, opening the season with a big win.
"Football is a game of adversity," senior lineman Brett Schoenherr said. "Yeah we were down early, we just have to fight back. We kept fighting, kept pounding, kept battling, kept hammering and came back and got the win."
It was the first game for Midland without running back Austin Smith, who set the Iowa state record for rushing yards in 8-player last year.
The Eagles showcased a much more bruising style of play, with three running backs each eclipsing 100 yards, and each doing so in different ways.
"The last couple of years we had a finesse game, we had flashy skill players," Schoenherr said. "This year, our offensive line, our fullbacks, our linebackers, they're tough, too, our tight ends are good blockers so we knew we were going to have to hang our hats on being a tough team."
The Eagles fell behind 26-8 in the second quarter after giving up big plays to Lone Tree, including a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
After Alex Smith cut the lead to 26-16 with a 12-yard touchdown run, the defense stiffened and gave the offense several good chances in Lone Tree territory.
A high snap on a Lone Tree punt set up the Eagles on the 2-yard line, and Carter Mohr scored on the next play to cut the lead to 26-22, then a fumble on the ensuing kickoff set up Mohr's second touchdown, a 9-yard run to give Lone Tree a 30-26 halftime lead.
Harmon Miller led Lone Tree with 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Mohr finished with 107 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries while Smith added 115 yards and two touchdowns and Wilson Buckwalter had 108 rushing yards.
"People always overlook us, and we take that as a chip on our shoulder. When people overlook us, we play our hearts out," Mohr said. "It was a gut check."
Still, even though Midland held a lead late, it took one more gut check for the Eagles to grab the win. Lone Tree drove the ball down to the Midland 20, but the drive stalled and the hold on a field goal attempt was fumbled and recovered by Jensen Dodge.
Midland picked up a pair of first downs to run out the clock and earn a win in Lennie Miller's first game as head coach.
"It is a great place to start honing your craft and getting better at what you do," Miller said. "I thought we started off rough but then we started to execute. I think we were a little more physical than them so that helped.
"There were jitters with the coaching staff too because this was a first for all of us at this level. But the kids have a tendency to make the coaches look pretty good."
Midland 50, Lone Tree 47
Lone Tree;14;12;15;6;--;47
Midland;8;22;14;6;--;50
First quarter
LT -- Harmon Miller 54 run (Austin Marshek kick), 10:04
Mid -- Britan Martens 1 run (Jensen Dodge pass from Martens), 4:01
LT -- Brady Dauber 75 kickoff return (Marshek kick), 3:48
Second quarter
LT -- Keegan Edwards 12 pass from Miller (run failed), 11:28
LT -- Ty Griffin 18 run (kick failed), 8:41
Mid -- Alex Smith 12 run (Carter Mohr run), 6:04
Mid -- Mohr 2 run (run failed), 2:18
Mid -- Mohr 9 run (Dodge pass from Martens), 0:44
Third quarter
LT -- Miller 43 run (Marshek kick), 11:15
Mid -- Smith 22 run (pass failed), 9:09
Mid -- Mohr 1 run (Mohr run), 4:28
LT -- Alex Viner 23 pass from Miller (Marshek pass from Miller), 0:42
Fourth quarter
Mid -- Mohr 26 pass from Martens (pass failed), 11:37
LT -- Dauber 12 pass from Miller (kick failed), 7:42
Team statistics
;LT;Mid
First downs;17;24
Rushes-yards;31-206;54-351
Passing yards;97;69
Comp-Att-Int;8-17-1;5-19-1
Punts-avg.;2-41.0;5-30.4
Fumbles-lost;5-2;3-0
Penalties-yards;5-40;8-75
Individual statistics
Rushing
Lone Tree -- Harmon Miller 12-119, Will Hotz 7-35, Avery Knock 5-23, Ty Griffin 3-37, Brady Dauber 3-9, Austin Marshek 1-(-17)
Midland -- Carter Mohr 18-107, Alex Smith 15-115, Wilson Buckwalter 11-108, Britan Martens 10-21
Passing
Lone Tree -- Miller 8-17-1, 97
Midland -- Martens 5-18-1, 69; Smith 0-1-0, 0
Receiving
Lone Tree -- Dauber 3-31, Knock 2-31, Alex Viner 1-23, Marshek 1-8, Keegan Edwards 1-4
Midland -- Mohr 2-42, Jensen Dodge 2-17, Peyton Rupp 1-7
Records -- Lone Tree 0-1; Midland 1-0