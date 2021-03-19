Mistakes cost Geneseo football in season opener with Galesburg

Nathan Beneke's interception came after Geneseo had driven to the Galesburg 10.

Silver Streaks tailback Kannon Klein tacked on with a 5-yard rushing score of his own three minutes later.

Geneseo's first score of the spring season came when Beneke found tight end PJ Moser on a 20-yard pass with just over two minutes until halftime.

Aten found the end zone again, though, taking a 1-yard QB plunge midway through the fourth quarter to close a pivotal 88-yard drive. The drive also included a running into the kicker penalty on Geneseo, giving the Streaks a first down to the Leafs' 7.

Geneseo had its biggest play of Friday night on the ensuing drive as Beneke connected with Bristol Lewis for a 64-yard strike. Moore capped things off with a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 3:21 to play.

Geneseo's defense made plays when it counted, getting the Leafs the ball back with 53 seconds to play and a shot from their own 32.

Geneseo drove to midfield before a Galesburg sack ended the game.