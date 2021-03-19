Mistakes cost Geneseo football in season opener with Galesburg

The Geneseo football team fought through numerous mistakes to make things interesting at Bob Reade Field Friday night but ultimately fell short against Galesburg to start its pandemic-altered season with a loss.
The Green Machine sputtered and showed opening-season rust early on, but surged late in a 21-14 loss to the Silver Streaks.
"It was fun to have a game tonight. Our kids have been waiting a long time," said Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen Jr. "Unfortunately it didn't work out for us, but it was fun to play a game again."
Geneseo had a tribute before the game to Bob Reade, the legendary coach who passed away last July.
Johnsen said self-inflicted mistakes cost his team.
"Those things are correctable, so we'll have to bounce back and be ready Monday," Johnsen said. "We've just got to clean up some things."
The Maple Leafs trailed 14-0 in the first half, struggling with snaps and stringing together drives early on.
The Silver Streaks struck first with Grant Aten taking a 5-yard rushing plunge in the second quarter.
The opening score was set up by an interception from Xavier Coleman, who nearly took it to the house before Geneseo's Bruce Moore chased him down and saved a likely score.
Nathan Beneke's interception came after Geneseo had driven to the Galesburg 10.
Silver Streaks tailback Kannon Klein tacked on with a 5-yard rushing score of his own three minutes later.
Geneseo's first score of the spring season came when Beneke found tight end PJ Moser on a 20-yard pass with just over two minutes until halftime.
Aten found the end zone again, though, taking a 1-yard QB plunge midway through the fourth quarter to close a pivotal 88-yard drive. The drive also included a running into the kicker penalty on Geneseo, giving the Streaks a first down to the Leafs' 7.
Geneseo had its biggest play of Friday night on the ensuing drive as Beneke connected with Bristol Lewis for a 64-yard strike. Moore capped things off with a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 3:21 to play.
Geneseo's defense made plays when it counted, getting the Leafs the ball back with 53 seconds to play and a shot from their own 32.
Geneseo drove to midfield before a Galesburg sack ended the game.
"We gave ourselves a shot at the end of the game," Johnsen said. "I thought our defense played pretty good for most of the night. ... We were winning the battle of field position and it gave us a chance. We just can't have those mistakes."
Beneke finished 16 of 23 for 203 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Moore was Geneseo's leading rusher with only 34 yards on 14 carries.
Aten was held to 55 yards passing on 8 of 11 completions, also rushing for 30 yards. Galesburg tailback Alexavier Egipciaco led the team with 57 yards rushing, also connecting on a tailback pass for 30 yards to brother Alex Egipciaco in his team's longest play of the night.