MARION, Iowa — The Davenport North football team's final possession of the third quarter Friday summed up its night.
In three consecutive plays, the Wildcats had a procedure penalty, a holding infraction and were whistled for offensive pass interference.
After cruising past city rivals Davenport Central and West the past two weeks, North had too many mistakes to earn a shot at winning the district opener.
North committed four turnovers and a dozen penalties in a 30-7 setback at Linn-Mar Stadium.
"They came out early and hit us in the mouth," North receiver Priest Sheedy said. "We weren't expecting that. We dug a hole and it is hard to fight back from that.
"We moved the ball at times, but penalties (hurt us) quite a bit."
North was backed up because of penalties on six of its offensive possessions.
"We can't have those pre-snap penalties," North coach Adam Hite said.
Linn-Mar's Marcus Orr, who missed the last two games with injury, returned at quarterback and shredded North's secondary.
The 6-foot-1 and 210-pound senior connected with seven receivers and threw for three touchdowns and 305 yards, 235 of those in the first half.
"They had some tall, lanky receivers, and we weren't quite expecting that," Hite said. "It is hard to replicate that size. They were throwing it around and their guys were getting wide open."
Orr hit John Steffen for a 51-yard touchdown strike in the opening quarter. The Lions (3-2, 1-0) added three more scores before halftime, one set up by a Wildcat turnover on downs and another on a fumbled kickoff return.
"It is definitely eye-opening for the guys that we are not going to be able to come in and bully everyone around and put up big points," Hite said. "We're going to have to battle and fight.
"I told our guys afterward, 'Bend but don't break as a team.'"
North's lone touchdown came in the second quarter.
Jack West found Sheedy on a bubble screen. The senior made a couple defenders miss and worked his way into the end zone for a 29-yard reception.
"I was just trying to get us out of the hole we were in," Sheedy said.
North (3-2, 0-1) couldn't get on track in the second half. West was picked off twice, and the offense never got inside the Linn-Mar 25.
"Give all the credit to Linn-Mar because they came out and said they were going to take away our passing game," Hite said. "They were going to force us to run it. We tried, but didn't have a lot of success.
"They stopped about everything."
North finished with 226 total yards, 162 of those through the air.
The Wildcats don't have much time to sulk. They play Iowa City High next Thursday night at Brady Street Stadium.
"We aren't going to let it faze us," Sheedy said. "We've got to keep moving forward."