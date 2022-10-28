Moline advances to second round with 'dogfight' victory over DeKalb

The Maroons needed to make a statement out of half, and Grant Sibley delivered it.

The senior quarterback, who snatched an interception and threw a touchdown pass in the first half, was faced with two long third downs in the opening drive of the third quarter. Sibley helped his team pick up both and capped off the drive with a touchdown run.

That score sealed Moline’s 21-13 victory over DeKalb on Friday at Browning Field in the opening round of the Class 7A playoffs. The Maroons defense shut out the Barbs in the second half to secure a home playoff victory for the second straight year.

“It means everything to do this in front of our fans,” Sibley said. “This is maybe the last time I’ll play at Browning ... hopefully not … but this means everything.”

Moline is now a win away from reaching the third round for the first time ever and winning 10 games for the first time since 1906. Before the season, a playoff victory at Browning Field was on the checklist, and now the Maroons have done it.

“We’ve been talking all year about how these guys set these goals so they could have something to work toward, and so for them to be able to accomplish this tonight — especially in a back-and-forth, defensive dogfight game — it was impressive,” Moline coach Mike Morrissey said. “We are beyond proud of these guys and we just earned another week, which is the most exciting part.”

Senior running back Riley Fuller led the way with 195 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Sibley racked up 113 total yards and two touchdowns.

Sibley orchestrated the seven minute drive to open the third quarter, which included a 16-yard pass on third-and-10 and a 15-yard rush on third-and-16 that set up a fourth down conversion. He broke a tackle and ran inside the pylon from 5 yards out to put Moline ahead 21-13 early in the third.

“(Sibley) has done it all year,” Morrissey said. “He’s beyond tough and knows what we expect of him. He’s the blueprint to our offense and he’s exactly what we want to be. We are proud of him. We trust him and we put the ball in his hands when we need someone to step up in big situations.”

The defense was just as impressive, shutting out DeKalb in the final two quarters and allowing just 222 total yards. The Maroons forced two turnovers, which helped Moline hold a 14-13 lead at the break.

“Our defense was incredible,” Morrissey said. “To play the way they did, I mean, wow. And DeKalb is pretty dynamic. They have playmakers on that offense, but we got stops when we needed to. Offensively we controlled some drives, but could never find a rhythm all night. Credit goes to our defense for shutting things down at the end.”

But the game started with an impressive drive by DeKalb. The Barbs ran it nine straight times and went 54 yards in just over three minutes and ended the drive with a three-yard touchdown run by Ethan McCarter to the right side.

It was the first deficit the Maroons had faced since Week 2 against Benet Academy.

And it didn’t last long — 2:59 to be exact.

Moline responded with a 55-yard touchdown drive that was finished off by an 11-yard touchdown run by Fuller. The senior back was hit at the 5-yard line, but he stayed on his feet and spun left and went in untouched the rest of the way to put Moline ahead 7-6 with 5:48 left in the first.

Moline never lost the lead after that.

DeKalb took over and attempted the first pass of the game, which was intercepted by Sibley. Moline drove down the field again, but was tasked with a fourth-and-4 at the Barbs’ 26-yard line.

The Maroons dialed up their first pass play, but this pass from Sibley was caught by Jasper Ogburn through contact in the back right corner of the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown to put Moline ahead 14-6 with 9:34 left in the second quarter.

DeKalb answered with a quick touchdown drive to cut it to 14-13 after Talen Tate ran it in from 22 yards untouched. Tate had a team-high 114 yards.

Moline turned it over on downs on the next possession after the Barbs’ Ethan Tierney stopped Sibley short on a quarterback keeper, and DeKalb was in the process of taking advantage of the stop when it fumbled. Moline recovered the botched snap and went into half ahead 14-13.

The big plays the Maroons usually rely on never materialized — Moline had two plays over 20 yards (26, 21) — but the offense drained clock and racked up 21 first downs during the game.

“Instead of having those chunk plays we had long drives and that’s what I’m proud of us for,” Sibley said. “We are going to need that in the future. And our lineman were so good, they were giving it to them (DeKalb) the whole game.”

Moline forced two punts and a turnover on downs to win the game. The final DeKalb play was a passed knocked down at the line of scrimmage.

Moline will travel to Yorkville (9-1) next weekend for the second round.