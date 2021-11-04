Moline and Willowbrook to face in 2019 playoff rematch

“I think that I’ll be used Friday for sure,” Fuller said. “Our position coaches are always talking to me about being a good leader because with our offense we have six, seven different backs that could go in and do the same thing I’m doing. I just hope that even if it’s not me being fed the ball that whoever it is, can do something with it. And I have faith in all of them that they can.”

Moline finished the season with five backs that had over 200 yards rushing. Fuller was the designated workhorse Friday, but that doesn’t mean that will be the Maroons' lead man against Willowbrook (7-3) as well.

“When we prepare for teams, we don’t go into it thinking that we’re giving the ball to this person this many times," Morrissey said. “We see where the defense is deficient from a numbers standpoint and that’s where we try to attack. Whether it be Riley, Mason, Pablo, Gavin or Christian Raya, we are just trying to take advantage of whatever the defense is going to give us.”

For much of Moline’s first playoff victory since 2018 on Friday, the Hampshire defense was allowing the Maroons to do whatever they wanted offensively. Moline jumped out to a 27-0 advantage in the second quarter and it looked like the Maroons might earn their fifth shutout of the season, until it all fell apart.