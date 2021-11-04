Moline and Willowbrook to face in 2019 playoff rematch

The last time Moline and Willowbrook met in the playoffs, it didn’t go so well for the Maroons.
Willowbrook ran past Moline 48-21 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs in 2019. Warriors quarterback Sam Tumilty sent the Maroons home with a 333-total yard, four-touchdown performance. Tumilty led Willowbrook to the semifinals, where it lost to eventual champion Chicago Mt. Carmel.
“They had a quarterback that was just outstanding,” Moline coach Mike Morrissey said. “He also played DB for them. But I think this year they are a little more balanced. Although, their quarterback still throws the ball really well. He’s not as much of a runner (as Tumilty), but I think they prefer to throw the ball.”
But this time Moline (9-1) has more weapons, led by senior quarterback Alec Ponder, who was second in the Western Big 6 in passing yards and touchdowns and this week's Illinois Pacesetter. Senior receiver Matthew Bailey led the conference in receiving yards despite missing a game and a half.
Add to them maybe the biggest surprise, junior running back Riley Fuller, who finished the year second in rushing yards in the WB6 and had a season-high 29 carries for 172 yards in Moline’s 48-42 win over Hampshire on Friday.
“I think that I’ll be used Friday for sure,” Fuller said. “Our position coaches are always talking to me about being a good leader because with our offense we have six, seven different backs that could go in and do the same thing I’m doing. I just hope that even if it’s not me being fed the ball that whoever it is, can do something with it. And I have faith in all of them that they can.”
Moline finished the season with five backs that had over 200 yards rushing. Fuller was the designated workhorse Friday, but that doesn’t mean that will be the Maroons' lead man against Willowbrook (7-3) as well.
“When we prepare for teams, we don’t go into it thinking that we’re giving the ball to this person this many times," Morrissey said. “We see where the defense is deficient from a numbers standpoint and that’s where we try to attack. Whether it be Riley, Mason, Pablo, Gavin or Christian Raya, we are just trying to take advantage of whatever the defense is going to give us.”
For much of Moline’s first playoff victory since 2018 on Friday, the Hampshire defense was allowing the Maroons to do whatever they wanted offensively. Moline jumped out to a 27-0 advantage in the second quarter and it looked like the Maroons might earn their fifth shutout of the season, until it all fell apart.
“We had a great first half and in the second half, we kind of fell apart defensively,” Ponder said. “But I mean, it’s great to have a win in the first round. That’s what is great about the playoffs. You cannot mess up. We have to be better.”
The Whip-Purs got the game to one possession twice, but Ponder hit Bailey for a 48-yard gain to set up a Maroon score three plays later. The Moline defense allowed another touchdown, but eventually came up with a defensive stop in the final minute to seal the Maroons’ victory.
“It was a really exciting game and we honestly had the best Monday practice of the year this week,” Morrissey said. “That was nice. These guys are thankful and excited to have another week of practice. And now it turns to the same goal of last week, trying to earn the opportunity to put on the pads again next week. These guys are really focused and ready to go.”
If Moline does win Friday, it will be the first time the Maroons have ever won two games in the same postseason (dating back to 1977), according to IHSA. Since that time, Moline has won just five playoff games. It has lost 21.
One thing that the Maroons did this week to switch up its preparation was practice at Rock Island. Browning Field, known for its grass surface, gave way to Public Schools Stadium because of its turf, proving that Moline is doing everything it can to be prepared for Friday’s second round matchup.
It is about a two and a half hour drive to Villa Park, barring any traffic, which is just another hurdle in the way of Moline’s historic quest. But it’s a distance that Morrissey believes his guys are prepared for.
“The nice part about it is that we went down to Quincy and we have always made bus trips, that’s pretty normal here at Moline,” Morrissey said. “Our kids are used to it. It’s crazy that that’s true, but I really don’t see it having any kind of effect on them. They know they are going to go play another football game.”
But the distance or where the team practices doesn’t mean anything to the players. They are just happy to be playing into November.
“It’s been our mission to win the Western Big 6 and go to the playoffs since last spring,” Ponder said. “We’ve been looking forward to this for a while. To see everything paying off, all the workouts in the summer and waking up early, it’s really nice to see. It means a lot.”