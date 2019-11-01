VILLA PARK — Football fans in the Quad-Cities saw a lot of Scott Tumilty when he was a stand-out running back at Augustana.
The Moline Maroons got to see way too much of his son. Willowbrook quarterback Sam Tumilty was a one-man wrecking crew on Friday in the Warriors 48-21 win over the Maroons in a Class 7A first-round playoff game.
"He is everything we thought he was," Moline coach Mike Morrissey said. "When they needed it, he just made the plays."
Tumilty carried the ball 14 times for 218 yards and three touchdowns; and completed 12 of 16 passes for another 115 yards and a TD.
The senior signal caller helped his team to a 9-1 record and on to the second round. Moline ends the season at 5-5.
"I feel bad for the seniors that it didn't end the way they wanted it to," Morrissey said. "We will learn from this and we will move on."
Augustana fans might also get to see another Tumilty on the playing field.
"My dad and I visited Augie and I really liked it," Tumilty said. "It is definitely an option for me. The campus is great and I applied. My dad told me a little about Moline and the football in the Quad-Cities."
Moline had the start it did not want. After two good defensive plays and a penalty had the Warriors stuck at the 19 for third and 10, a 19-yard pass picked up a first down and six straight runs ripped through the Maroons' defense, ending with an early touchdown from TáAvion Geanes (16 carries for 141 yards and three TDs).
The Maroons went three-and-out on their first possession, and after a punt, Tumilty raced 55 yards for a score to make it 14-0 halfway through the first quarter.
"We set the tone early," Willowbrook coach Nick Hildreth said. "We let them stay in it, but we came back out in the second half and established the game from there."
Added Tumilty, "It is always good to start fast. I found some openings and TáVion ran really aggressive. He's like Walter Payton."
Moline's defense dug in and got two stops. After the second stand the Maroons faced third and 14 at their own 15 when Zidain Sterling rolled out and hit Nate Johnson at the 40. Johnson broke a tackle and sprinted the final 60 yards for a score.
That momentum ended very quickly. On the second play of the next Willowbrook possession, Tumilty was seemingly shut down at the line of scrimmage. He moved his way down the line, though, cut upfield and raced 55 yards again for a score.
Moline came back with a very nice drive and Aboubacar Barry broke a run for 34 yards to get inside the Warriors' 7. Kaeden Dreifurst then pounded his way into the end zone with just over two minutes left in the half.
Getting the ball to start the second half, it was important for the Moline defense to get a stop trailing 21-14. Instead, a good kickoff return, two passes and a 43-yard scramble by Tumilty set up the talented QB's third TD of the half on a 1-yard plunge.
"That was disappointing," Morrissey said. "We wanted to go in down by one score and we let them get that score, then we didn't move the ball to start the third quarter and they went down and got another one.
"They were more aggressive, more physical and the better team. We wanted to be physical and pound the ball, but they were just tougher than us up front."
The Maroons had just more than 100 yards rushing heading into the final quarter, but ended with 220 with Dreifurst scoring Moline's only second-half touchdown from 20 yards out. He finished the night with 113 yards on 21 carries. Barry added 83 yards on 20 attempts, falling 27 yards shy of 1,000 for the season.