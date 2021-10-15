Moline claims WB6 title in blowout of Sterling

A new reign has begun.
Moline (7-1, 6-0 WB6) traveled to Sterling and dominated both sides of the ball to claim its first Western Big 6 conference title since 2018 with a 38-7 victory.
The Maroons are the first team to at least clinch a share of the conference title since the Golden Warriors joined the league.
“I’m exceptionally excited for our team,” Moline coach Mike Morrissey said. “These young guys and ladies have been through an awful lot these last ninth months like everyone else and I think their perseverance has been as significant as anything else. We had a rough spring, but turned things around and won a conference championship. Now the next goal is to hopefully get a home playoff game.”
The celebration when the clock hit triple zeros was electric. Moline players sprinted to the locker room where music and loud yelling could be heard for 15-20 minutes after the game ended. Morrissey hung around and hugged family and friends after the Maroons defeated Sterling for the first time since it joined the conference.
“We have a big bond with this team and this is just amazing,” Moline quarterback Alec Ponder said. “Us coming together and having fun is going to be one of the best high school memories for me.”
“It just feels awesome. It’s something we have been working for. We put this game on the calendar since the first week. We knew we were special coming into this season and we had a lot of high expectations. You only get to have these moments once and winning conference senior year is incredible and I’m having a blast with it.”
And it wasn’t even close. Moline’s sixth straight victory has now put the state of Illinois on notice.
The Maroons never trailed and were only tied for 56 seconds. The only negative seemed to be that Sterling (6-2, 5-1 WB6) snapped Moline’s 18 quarter scoreless streak when quarterback Drew Kested took a keeper up the middle and found the end zone untouched on the first play of the second quarter.
But that might have been a bad idea.
Almost immediately after Sterling tied it up at 7-7, the Moline team that had outscored opponents 187-0 in the past four weeks awoke, and the Golden Warriors had no answer.
In just two plays, Moline quarterback Alec Ponder found Matthew Bailey for the 67-yard touchdown. It was a touch pass that found Bailey’s outside shoulder on one-on-one coverage and Bailey’s speed did the rest.
The play mirrored the Maroons’ attack from its first drive. Bailey, who racked up 40 yards on two catches, put Moline in scoring position when he caught a screen pass on the right side and without any blockers in front, sprinted around two defenders for a 27-yard gain. Senior running back Gavin Grace punched it in from three yards out just two plays later.
Moline finished the game with three catches for 107 yards and a touchdown after being removed in the second half with a shoulder injury.
“Matthew is a warrior,” Morrissey said. “He is a kid everyone else looks up too and despite the fact that he got hurt and was out for precautionary measures in the second half, he was still on the sidelines being a great teammate. And that’s what we expect out of him. He will be okay. We will get him back and healthy and he will do great things.”
Moline wasn’t satisfied with a seven point lead, though. Three plays later Jasper Ogburn intercepted a pass from Kested and set up the Maroons at Sterling’s 38 yard line. Moline capitalized with an 11-play drive that was capped off with another Grace three yard touchdown run.
Sterling played like it was trying to make up for lost points after its first drive resulted in nothing after the Golden Warriors drove down to the Maroons’ five yard line. Kested fumbled the hold on the short field goal attempt and was tackled for a loss trying to run it in.
The Maroons would take the 21-7 lead into half.
It would only get worse for Sterling.
Ponder found Colin Shults for 25 yards and on the next play, connected with Cranston Wall on a slant route for the 12 yard touchdown pass.
Two plays later Try Maranda intercepted Kested and ran it back to the two yard line. Pablo Perez ran it in for the score on the next play to make it 35-7 with 2:58 left in the third quarter.
“Our defense has been phenomenal all year,” Ponder said. “We got those turnovers and we were in scoring position right away. Our defense always comes up clutch with turnovers.”
The Maroons allowed just 139 total yards. 38 points were the most Sterling has allowed all season and seven points were the least amount the Golden Warriors have scored this year.
Moline’s Caroline Hazen knocked through a 23-yard field goal with 4:19 remaining in the game to make it 38-7. On the ensuing kickoff, her squib kick bounced off a Sterling receiver and Moline recovered. From there, they ran the clock down to under a minute.
Perez finished with 72 yards and a touchdown. He led the team with 18 carries. Riley Fuller had 85 rushing yards on 12 carries. Ponder finished with 228 yards and two touchdowns.
The Maroons had 421 total yards. The Golden Warriors had just 139.
Moline closes out the regular season next week at 7 p.m. Friday against Geneseo at Browning Field.