Moline claims WB6 title in blowout of Sterling

A new reign has begun.

Moline (7-1, 6-0 WB6) traveled to Sterling and dominated both sides of the ball to claim its first Western Big 6 conference title since 2018 with a 38-7 victory.

The Maroons are the first team to at least clinch a share of the conference title since the Golden Warriors joined the league.

“I’m exceptionally excited for our team,” Moline coach Mike Morrissey said. “These young guys and ladies have been through an awful lot these last ninth months like everyone else and I think their perseverance has been as significant as anything else. We had a rough spring, but turned things around and won a conference championship. Now the next goal is to hopefully get a home playoff game.”

The celebration when the clock hit triple zeros was electric. Moline players sprinted to the locker room where music and loud yelling could be heard for 15-20 minutes after the game ended. Morrissey hung around and hugged family and friends after the Maroons defeated Sterling for the first time since it joined the conference.

“We have a big bond with this team and this is just amazing,” Moline quarterback Alec Ponder said. “Us coming together and having fun is going to be one of the best high school memories for me.”