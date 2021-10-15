Moline clinches WB6 title in blowout of Sterling

A new reign has begun.
Moline (7-1, 6-0 WB6) traveled to Sterling and dominated both sides of the ball to claim its first Western Big 6 conference title since 2018 with a 38-7 victory.
The Maroons are the first team other than Sterling to at least clinch a share of the conference title since the Golden Warriors joined the league.
And it wasn’t even close.
The Maroons never trailed and were only tied for 56 seconds. The only negative seemed to be that Sterling (6-2, 5-1 WB6) snapped Moline’s 18 quarter scoreless streak when quarterback Drew Kested took a keeper up the middle and found the end zone untouched on the first play of the second quarter.
But that might have been a bad idea.
Almost immediately after Sterling tied it up at 7-7, the Moline team that had outscored opponents 187-0 in the past four weeks awoke, and the Golden Warriors had no answer.
In just two plays, Moline quarterback Alec Ponder found Matthew Bailey for the 67-yard touchdown. It was a touch pass that found Bailey’s outside shoulder on one-on-one coverage and Bailey’s speed did the rest.
The play mirrored the Maroons’ attack from its first drive. Bailey, who racked up 40 yards on two catches on the drive, put Moline in scoring position when he caught a screen pass on the right side and without any blockers in front, sprinted around two defenders for a 27-yard gain. Senior running back Gavin Grace punched it in from three yards out just two plays later.
Moline wasn’t satisfied with a seven-point lead, though. Three plays later Jasper Ogburn intercepted a pass from Kested and set up the Maroons at Sterling’s 38-yard line. Moline capitalized with an 11-play drive that was capped off with another Grace three-yard touchdown run.
Sterling played like it was trying to make up for lost points after its first drive resulted in nothing. The Golden Warriors drove down to the Maroons’ five-yard line. Kested fumbled the hold on the short field goal attempt and was tackled for a loss trying to run it in.
The Maroons would take the 21-7 lead into half.
It would only get worse for Sterling.
Ponder found Colin Shults for 25 yards and on the next play, connected with Cranston Wall on a slant route for the 12-yard touchdown pass.
Two plays later Trey Maranda intercepted Kested and ran it back to the two-yard line. Pablo Perez ran it in for the score on the next play to make it 35-7 with 2:58 left in the third quarter.
Moline’s Caroline Hazen knocked through a 23-yard field goal with 4:19 remaining in the game to make it 38-7. On the ensuing kickoff, her squib kick bounced off a Sterling receiver and Moline recovered. From there, they ran the clock down to under a minute.
Perez finished with 72 yards and a touchdown. Ponder finished with 228 yards and two touchdowns.
Bailey had to leave the game early in the third quarter because of a shoulder injury. He finished the first half with three catches for 107 yards and a touchdown.
It was the Maroons' first victory over Sterling since it entered the league in 2019.
Moline closes out the regular season next week at 7 p.m. Friday against Geneseo at Browning Field.