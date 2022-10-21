Moline crushes Geneseo, seals perfect WB6 season

GENESEO — Most teams wouldn’t go for it on fourth down on their own 10-yard line in the second quarter, but most teams aren’t Moline.

The Maroons were up 14 points seven minutes before half, but it didn’t matter. Quarterback Grant Sibley put his head down and rumbled three yards for the first down — trusting an offensive line the team believes is one of the best in the entire state.

That decision led to a 99-yard drive that ended in a Riley Fuller touchdown to aid a 42-13 Moline victory over Geneseo on Friday at Bob Reade Field. Fuller ended the game with 306 total yards and four touchdowns.

The win sealed Moline’s (8-1, 7-0 WB6) outright Western Big 6 title and secured an undefeated record in conference play for the second straight season. The Maroons won every WB6 game by two possessions or more.

The Moline defense allowed just 45 total yards of offense in the first half and kept 20 of Geneseo’s 26 first half plays to two yards or less. The Maroons forced six punts.

And on offense, Moline was just as dominant. The Maroons racked up 592 total yards — 452 of which came on the ground.

The first offensive play of the game for Moline was a screen pass to Jasper Ogburn, and he took off down the sideline for a 76-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 with 8:38 in the first quarter.

After a defensive stop, Fuller got in on the scoring action. Moline’s second drive took three plays, which was capped off by a 48-yard sprint down the right sideline by Fuller to make it 14-0 with 5:29 left in the first quarter.

Moline’s speed on both sides of the ball caused Geneseo issues the entire game.

Fuller punched it in from five yards out to cap off the 99-yard drive, seven minute drive to make it 21-0 with less than two minutes before half, but Geneseo (5-4, 4-3 WB6) wasn’t done.

The Maple Leafs were forced to punt again, but when the Maroons got the ball back with less than a minute before half and their aggressiveness cost them. Sibley underthrew his receiver in the middle of the field and Geneseo’s Caleb Craterfield picked it off and ran all the way down to Moline’s 8-yard line.

On fourth-and-goal, Geneseo quarterback AJ Weller hit Luke Johnsen in the middle of the end zone to make it 21-7 with six seconds before halftime.

However, Moline put the game away almost instantly out of the break.

Fuller had rushes of 34 and 16 yards to put the Maroons deep into Maple Leaf territory and he capped off the drive with his third touchdown of the game to extend Moline’s lead to 28-7 with 9:12 remaining in the third.

Geneseo drove down to Moline’s 6-yard line on the next drive, but the Maroons forced a turnover on downs after pressuring Weller on fourth down.

Moline gave it to Fuller on the first play of the following possession and he exploded for a 94 yard touchdown right up the middle and through the Geneseo defense to make it 35-7 at the end of the third quarter.

Moline’s Pablo Perez punched it in from a yard out with 8:06 remaining in the fourth quarter to put Moline ahead 42-7.

Geneseo scored in the closing minutes of the game on a one yard touchdown run from junior Caine Craterfield for the 42-14 final. The Maple Leafs’ Jeron Neal led the team with 34 rushing yards.

Both teams will await their first round postseason opponent, which will be revealed Saturday night.