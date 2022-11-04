Moline drops heartbreaker to Yorkville four overtimes

YORKVILLE – Heart, determination, fight.

Those were the words echoed in the north end zone after Moline High School’s heartbreaking 34-31 four-overtime loss to Yorkville in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs Friday night.

Moline had a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line but was tackled inches short. The game tied an IHSA record for most overtimes in a playoff game.

“It’s going to sting for a long time,” Moline coach Mike Morrissey said. “One yard short to move on to the next round. It’s hard to put into words. I put that on me, but we are proud of our kids. The character they display and how they represent our program is first class. That’s what I’m going to miss the most.”

The teams traded touchdowns the first two overtimes before both kicked field goals in the third.

Moline (9-2) ended the season tied for the second most wins in a single season in school history.

The team was huddled for close to 30 minutes after the game. Every single coach spoke to the team and tears flowed from almost everyone inside the huddle.

“I’m so proud of everyone’s effort,” senior quarterback Grant Sibley said. “I love this team more than anyone will ever know. It’s hard to put into words how grateful I am to be a part of something like this.”

The Maroons came up short in overtime, but in regulation, the defense gave Moline a chance to win.

Adrian Cooper and Hyson Bey Buie teamed up to flip the first half.

With Yorkville driving inside the Moline 20-yard line late in the second quarter of a tied game, Cooper blitzed past the offensive line and tackled Yorkville quarterback Michael Dopart, knocking the ball loose in the process.

Bey Buie picked it up and tumbled over 40 yards down the right sideline, which was full of screaming Moline supporters, and into Yorkville territory. Senior running back Riley Fuller scored two plays later to put the Maroons ahead 14-7 at halftime.

But things didn’t start well for the Maroons.

Moline’s first drive went backward and a 16-yard punt set Yorkville up at Moline’s 30-yard line.

The Foxes scored on an 8-yard pass to Josh Gettemy after he became wide-open on a late-developing route to the outside corner. The pass was a little overthrown, but Gettemy dove and caught the pass with one hand as he was just inside the back left pylon to put Yorkville up 7-0 with 8:41 left in the first quarter.

And then, Moline went to work.

Moline’s offense only had 64 yards in the first half, but a majority of them came on a crucial drive to answer Yorkville’s score.

Cooper Marsh picked up 14 yards on a pass from Sibley and ran another nine to put Moline within striking distance. From there, Sibley took a designed quarterback keeper into the end zone from 15 yards out to tie the game at 7-7 with 5:06 left in the first.

Both teams struggled to get anything going until Cooper and Bey Buie teamed up to change the game.

Fuller scored from 19 yards out to put Moline ahead 14-7 at halftime despite just 64 yards of total offense.

The third quarter was another defensive battle. Four total punts sent the game into the fourth with Moline up still 14-7.

However, Yorkville used field position to its advantage in the fourth.

A punt set up Moline on its own 14, and after penalties and a sack the Maroons had to punt from their own end zone. The punt was short and set up Yorkville at Moline’s 26-yard line.

The Foxes took advantage of a short field for a second time when Gettemy punched it in from three yards out to tie the game 14-14 with 8:21 left in the fourth.