Moline duo among area gridders to play in '23 Shrine Game

This past fall, Moline senior football standouts Riley Fuller and Grant Sibley helped lead the Maroons to the brink of program history.

Finishing as unbeaten Western Big 6 champions for the second consecutive year, Moline (9-2) came within one yard of recording back-to-back playoff victories for the first time in its history.

Only a 34-31, four-overtime loss at Yorkville prevented the Maroons from reaching the quarterfinal round of the IHSA Class 7A playoffs. In that game, Moline was stopped on fourth down just a yard shy of the winning touchdown.

Fuller, recently named the Illinois Quad Cities All-Metro Player of the Year, was the Maroons' offensive powerhouse from his running back position with 1,719 yards and 25 touchdowns. Sibley was one of Moline's key defensive standouts with five interceptions from his defensive back slot.

The two were recently chosen along with several other Quad Cities' area gridiron standouts to participate in the 49th annual Illinois Shrine All-Star Game, set for June 17 at Illinois Wesleyan's Tucci Stadium in Bloomington.

Fuller and Sibley will get together again for one last time in the 2023 Shrine game, with both being selected to the Blue All-Star roster. They will be joined on the Blue squad by three other Western Big 6 standouts.

Rock Island defensive back Darius Tongo will also suit up for the Blue squad, along with Sterling linebacker Kael Ryan and Quincy defensive back Greg Quince.

Two other members of area conference championship squads will also participate on the Blue team.

Rockridge defensive end Reese Finch helped the Rockets to a 10-2 finish, the Three Rivers West Division title, and advancement to the Class 2A quarterfinals. Annawan-Wethersfield linebacker Matthew Senteney helped the Titans (7-3) to a share of the Lincoln Trail Conference crown.

Also on the Blue roster is Fulton guard Braiden Damhoff, who helped lead the Steamers (9-3) to the 1A quarterfinals for the second straight year. Ridgewood guard Ty Anderson will also participate after helping the Spartans (9-2) to the Illinois 8-Man Football Association quarters.

Several other area standouts will line up for the Red All-Star squad, including Geneseo wide receiver Jaden Weinzierl. He helped the Maple Leafs (5-5) return to the IHSA Class 4A playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Fulton placekicker Endi Qunaj will also suit up for the Blue squad. Other area participants are Sterling running back Antonio Tablante, Knoxville tight end Braden Downs, Princeton linebacker Augie Christiansen and West Central defensive back Kaiden Droste.

Ridgewood head coach Pat Elder will be part of the Blue team's coaching staff. Jason Kirby, who coached West Central to the I8FA state championship, will be a part of the Red staff.