Moline falls short against Benet Academy despite Bailey’s big night

On a night with no offense for a majority of the first half, Moline had three long touchdown plays that stood out – all to 6-1 senior wide receiver Matthew Bailey.

On a seemingly busted play, Moline quarterback Alec Ponder scrambled to his weak side and under pressure while falling backwards, dropped a pass in perfectly to the streaking Matthew Bailey for the 51-yard score to make it 7-3 early in the first quarter.

However, things turned sour for the Maroons after Ponder threw a pass to Bailey on a designed WR screen that bounced up and off the fingertips of the large receiver and into the hands of a Benet defender who had an easy walk into the end zone for a pick-six. That made it 10-7 Benet and they would never give up the lead.

But Moline still had life, and multiple opportunities to take the lead or win the game. After a huge defensive stop that gave the Maroons the ball back with 9:08 left in the fourth quarter, Ponder connected with Bailey for an insane grab in double coverage that closed the gap to 16-14.

That was when Forney followed with his 45-yard touchdown run, but the game wasn’t over. Ponder hit Bailey again with a short pass in the middle of the field and the speedster turned on the jets and zigzagged his way 61-yards to score his third touchdown of the game and fifth of the season.