Moline falls short against Benet Academy despite Bailey’s big night

In a game primarily filled with defensive highlights, it was Benet’s quarterback change that ultimately sealed Moline’s 23-21 defeat.
Junior quarterback Jacob Hoeppel came in to replace junior Antonio Picciolini at the start of the third quarter and on his second possession he led the Redwings to their first offensive touchdown of the game.
It was his fifth pass of the game that went for a 44-yard score to senior wide receiver Jack Kane to put the Redwings up 16-7 with 5:13 left in the third quarter. Kane grabbed the contested ball over a Maroon defender who slipped, giving Kane an easy path to the goal line.
“We planned for both (quarterbacks),” Moline coach Mike Morrissey said. “(Hoeppel) came in and made a couple nice pass plays down the sidelines, especially the deep one.”
Hoeppel finished the game 8 for 10 with 108 yards and a touchdown. His performance turned a Moline defense that was primarily attacking the run to adjust to the pass, eventually allowing Benet senior running back Carson Forney to slip through an unsure defense.
The biggest run was Forney’s 45-yard touchdown with just 6:52 left in the fourth quarter. Moline had just scored to make it a two-point game, but Forney’s run ultimately sealed the Redwing’s victory.
“They were more physical than us up front,” Morrissey said. “We thought we would be able to run the ball a little bit against them and we just did not. We had some pass break downs. I think it really just came down to them being more physical.”
On a night with no offense for a majority of the first half, Moline had three long touchdown plays that stood out – all to 6-1 senior wide receiver Matthew Bailey.
On a seemingly busted play, Moline quarterback Alec Ponder scrambled to his weak side and under pressure while falling backwards, dropped a pass in perfectly to the streaking Matthew Bailey for the 51-yard score to make it 7-3 early in the first quarter.
However, things turned sour for the Maroons after Ponder threw a pass to Bailey on a designed WR screen that bounced up and off the fingertips of the large receiver and into the hands of a Benet defender who had an easy walk into the end zone for a pick-six. That made it 10-7 Benet and they would never give up the lead.
But Moline still had life, and multiple opportunities to take the lead or win the game. After a huge defensive stop that gave the Maroons the ball back with 9:08 left in the fourth quarter, Ponder connected with Bailey for an insane grab in double coverage that closed the gap to 16-14.
That was when Forney followed with his 45-yard touchdown run, but the game wasn’t over. Ponder hit Bailey again with a short pass in the middle of the field and the speedster turned on the jets and zigzagged his way 61-yards to score his third touchdown of the game and fifth of the season.
“Matthew is just a pretty special kid,” Morrissey said. “Benet was rolling a safety over to his side quite often. He is going to get that every game. He’s always going to get their defensive attention, but Matthew makes the most of his opportunities. When he gets the ball he is as dynamic as any player we have ever had here at Moline.”
However on its final two possessions, Moline failed to score, resulting in the 23-21 final.
“We just have to find our identity offensively,” Morrissey said. “We have to find a rhythm and not put our defense in a bad position like we did tonight going forward. We got to be able to sustain some drives and not just be a big play offense. We got to get back to work for sure and clean up some of the fundamentals.”
Outside of the long touchdown pass, the Maroon defense was the highlight of the first half. Moline sacked Benet junior quarterback Antonio Picciolini three times and intercepted him twice. Outside of the first play of the game that saw Forney break a run to the right side for 57 yards, Benet failed to even cross the 50-yard line until the final minute of the second half. And even then, the Redwings turned it over the next play.
Picciolini threw for just 39 yards in the first half and after the after the 57-yard run, the Redwings only ran for four yards the rest of the half.
“I thought defensively we played well enough to win the game,” Morrissey said. “We gave up some points on offense and had some protection breakdowns, along with some drops here and there, but I thought on defense we played really well overall tonight.”
Ponder finished the game with 262 yards on 18 for 47 passing with three touchdown and three interceptions. Bailey had 188 yards on nine catches with three touchdowns. Junior running back Riley Fuller finished with 29 rushing yards on 14 carries.