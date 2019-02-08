MOLINE — Moline High School football coach Mike Morrissey will leave the program without ever losing a Western Big Six Conference game.
Sources tell the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline that after two seasons at Moline Morrissey has submitted his resignation to the Moline School District and will take a head coaching job in the Chicago suburbs.
Morrissey could not comment on the move. The decision is not official until the Moline school board accepts the resignation at Monday's meeting.
Morrissey was 16-5 in two seasons and 10-0 in conference to win back-to-back Western Big Six championships. He was an assistant for Mike Tracey in 2016.
The Maroons reached the second round of last year's Class 7A playoffs, losing to Batavia.
The Maroons return a bevy of players for next season, including standout running backs Harrison Bey-Buie and Aboubacar Barry and most of the offensive and defensive lines.
Morrissey, a Pleasant Valley graduate, has coached at four schools in the last nine years, and his teams have reached the postseason in seven of those seasons. He has a career record of 53-40.
He started at Thornridge in 2010, where his team finished 5-5 and made the playoffs. The next four seasons he coached at Cedar Rapids Prairie, going 19-22 and reaching the playoffs twice.
Before coming back to the Quad-Cities, where his dad joined him as an assistant, Morrissey coached at Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, Ariz. His team there went 6-5 and reached the playoffs, and he had NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner as his offensive coordinator.
Morrissey becomes the second Big Six coach to resign since the end of the past fall's season, joining United Township's Jim DuPage, who left the Panther program on Nov. 13. The UT position has not been filled at this time.