Moline football holds off Galesburg for first win

GALESBURG — It took overcoming three turnovers and special teams struggles, but the Moline football team held off Galesburg to earn a 27-24 Western Big 6 Conference road victory Friday night.
Moline (1-3, 1-3 Big 6) recovered three fumbles by Galesburg (2-2, 2-2) and quarterback Alec Ponder threw for 357 yards and four touchdowns to overcome three interceptions, including one in the end zone.
Matthew Bailey had a huge night for the Maroons to lead a receiving group that regularly beat Galesburg downfield. Bailey caught eight passes for 144 yards, including two touchdowns.
Bailey recovered a fumble with 3 minutes, 4 seconds left as Moline clung to a 27-24 lead the entire fourth quarter. The Maroons took over at the Galesburg 44, controlling the clock until the closing second as a Galesburg hook-and-ladder ended the game at midfield.
Moline declined attempts for any interviews following the game.
The Maroons’ victory came after starting 0-3 in Big 6 play for the first time since 2010. Moline avoided starting 0-4 in Big 6 play for the first time ever with the win amid a pandemic-altered spring season.
The game featured an action-packed first quarter with each team scoring two touchdowns in the first 12 minutes. Moline recovered a fumble on Galesburg’s second play, with Ponder promptly hitting Bailey for a 42-yard touchdown bomb on first down. Caroline Hazen kicked the extra point.
Boys soccer
Bettendorf 2, Linn-Mar 0: Mo Monkari scored twice on breakaway goals in the second half and the Bettendorf soccer team remained unbeaten on the season with a nonconference win over Linn-Mar at TouVelle Stadium.
The Bulldogs (3-0) won despite missing a couple of starters and only four shots on goal.
"Huge win," Bettendorf coach Ben Pennington said. "Linn-Mar is a very technical team."
JJ Gonzalez-Hayes had nine saves in goal for Bettendorf, which meets rival and defending Mississippi Athletic Conference champion Pleasant Valley on Monday at Spartan Stadium.
Alleman 4, Princeton 0: About 48 hours after losing to United Township 7-0, the Alleman boys soccer team bounced back with a home win over Princeton.
No other details were provided.
Girls soccer
Ankeny 4, Bettendorf 2: Ankeny scored a goal in each half to hand Bettendorf its first loss of the season Friday night in the Ankeny/Centennial Crosstown Invitational.
Sophie Utsinger had both goals for the Bulldogs, one assisted by Avery Horner. Ella Kilstrom had three saves in goal for Bettendorf.
Bettendorf (1-1) returns to action Tuesday night at North Scott.