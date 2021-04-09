Moline football holds off Galesburg for first win

GALESBURG — It took overcoming three turnovers and special teams struggles, but the Moline football team held off Galesburg to earn a 27-24 Western Big 6 Conference road victory Friday night.

Moline (1-3, 1-3 Big 6) recovered three fumbles by Galesburg (2-2, 2-2) and quarterback Alec Ponder threw for 357 yards and four touchdowns to overcome three interceptions, including one in the end zone.

Matthew Bailey had a huge night for the Maroons to lead a receiving group that regularly beat Galesburg downfield. Bailey caught eight passes for 144 yards, including two touchdowns.

Bailey recovered a fumble with 3 minutes, 4 seconds left as Moline clung to a 27-24 lead the entire fourth quarter. The Maroons took over at the Galesburg 44, controlling the clock until the closing second as a Galesburg hook-and-ladder ended the game at midfield.

Moline declined attempts for any interviews following the game.

The Maroons’ victory came after starting 0-3 in Big 6 play for the first time since 2010. Moline avoided starting 0-4 in Big 6 play for the first time ever with the win amid a pandemic-altered spring season.