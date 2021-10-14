Moline has its grasp on the WB6 football title, but Sterling stands in its way

“I only run well because of our line,” Fuller said. “They make all the holes, we just run through them. You can give the credit to them. I want to take none of it. Obviously, I have to make a few moves here and there, but only when I’m able to do that.”

It’s an offensive line that has carried the Maroons offense all season. Moline averages 41 points a game and has the top quarterback/receiver duo in the league. Through seven games, senior receiver Matthew Bailey leads the WB6 in receiving yards with 535. Quarterback Alec Ponder is second in the WB6 with 1,070 passing yards. It’s a connection that has the talent to mirror, or exceed, the stat line Reese/Anderson put up against the Golden Warrior defense Friday.

“We’re going to take advantage of whatever they give us,” Morrissey said. “We are not super stubborn, so we’re not just going to run the ball. If they do some things defensively that give us a chance to throw a little bit more, we’ll do it. We’ve done it in the past. These guys are anxious for any opportunity they get offensively that helps their team be successful.”

The Moline players are anxious because during the spring season, the Maroons had Sterling on the ropes. Moline had a 21-point lead in the first half before falling 36-34 at Browning Field, a loss that is still in the minds of many Moline players.