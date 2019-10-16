In just two weeks, things have taken a huge turn for the better for Dakovion Kennedy, a sophomore football player for Moline High School who had been listed in critical condition at a Peoria hospital with an unidentified virus.
Following a heart transplant on Friday, Kennedy's prognosis now is much better.
Kennedy was transferred from Peoria to Northwestern Hospital in Chicago with the hope the virus could be diagnosed and so he would be closer to top heart surgeons.
Doctors in Chicago determined said he has viral mocarditis, a rare condition that causes inflammation of the middle layer of the heart.
He was placed on the waiting list for a heart last week, and he quickly moved to No. 1 on the national list.
Family members said Kennedy developed a fever after a football game on Sept. 23, and he was taken to the emergency room at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis, the next morning. He was told he had a virus and needed rest.
Kennedy was still sick after several days, so his family took him to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. From there, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois in Peoria. When doctors there were unable to diagnose his problem, he was sent to Chicago.
According to his aunt, Angelina Marie Kennedy, doctors recently removed his vent, and he is breathing on his own. He also pulled his own feeding tube out because he said he could breathe better without it, she said.
Doctors wanted to replace the tube, but they changed their minds, and he is now eating solid food.
He does have a sore throat and is still only able to whisper, but things are looking up, his aunt said.
The For Fantasy Sake Quad Cities group is selling shirts in an effort to raise money to help the Kennedy family. Cost is $15. Order here: kovikennedy.itemorder.com.
Deadline for placing orders is midnight Sunday, Oct. 27. Shirts will be available for pickup on Friday, Nov. 1, at QC Custom Tees, 908 1st Ave., Silvis.