About the only people who weren’t surprised by the way the Western Big Six football race turned out last season were a few dozen teenagers wearing maroon jerseys.
Almost everyone pointed to Quincy as the preseason favorite. The general thinking was that if anyone was going to challenge the Blue Devils, it was going to be Alleman or Rock Island.
No one really expected much from a Moline team that ultimately reeled off seven straight wins and claimed its first Big Six title since 2011.
The Maroons had so much fun doing it they want to do it again.
But second-year head coach Mike Morrissey knows that perhaps the only thing tougher than winning a championship is keeping it.
“Especially with high school football,’’ Morrissey said. “The cool thing about it is, as a high school football coach, you always have to be evolving your system around the kids that you’re getting in year in and year out. It’s not like college where you can recruit to a system or the NFL where you can jump into free agency to try and grab the guy that you want. We get what we get.’’
That being said, he thinks he has a team that can repeat.
So do his players.
“For sure,’’ said junior running back Aboubacar Barry, who rushed for 804 yards and scored 10 touchdowns last fall. “We can win the Big Six and go further in the playoffs this time for sure.’’
“We can be even better,’’ linebacker Chandler Dilworth added.
Wide receiver Javon Foy said he sees the same hungry look in teammates’ eyes that he saw a year ago.
“We have the same feeling,’’ he said. “Execution is key. With everything we do, we have to come out with total effort every single play. That’s the only way things are going to come our way.’’
That hunger, the manner in which his players attacked the job of reviving the Moline program, is the reason Morrissey wasn’t that surprised by what the Maroons accomplished in his first season as the head coach.
“From the time we started in November, with the weightlifting stuff all the way through, there never was a drop-off,’’ he said. “And that was the cool part honestly because those guys bought into stuff so fast. We knew it would pay off eventually. You don’t know what it’s going to end up being obviously. but we were really happy and excited for them because they earned everything they got last year.’’
The Maroons began by losing the first two games to a pair of playoff-bound opponents, DeKalb and Oak Park Fenwick, but they were competitive in both games.
They didn’t lose again in the regular season.
Things really fell into place in a 37-34 victory over Quincy in Week 7.
“I feel like deep down, we knew what we could be,’’ Foy said. “It was all execution and I think that was the night we all executed together well as a team and played together as a team, and just started to find our structure and know what we could do.’’
It all ended rather abruptly with a 52-7 loss to perennial powerhouse Chicago Mt. Carmel in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.
The formula for this season figures to be similar. The Maroons will use a quick, aggressive, scrambling defense and an offense built around two equally effective running backs who will take turns gashing the opposition.
Last season, it was Barry and graduated senior Eddie Doran carrying the ball. Now, Barry will share carries with fellow junior Harrison Bey-Buie, a transfer who rushed for 1,100 yards last year at Thornton High school in the Chicago suburbs.
Bey-Buie moved to Moline with his family last winter when his father was transferred to the Rock Island Arsenal. He showed his natural athletic ability when he scored 15 points in the second varsity basketball game in which he was eligible to play last February.
“He’s a special kid,’’ Morrissey said. “He’s somebody that’s going to be a handful for a lot of teams. We got very, very fortunate on that one.
“We feel like we have a stable of running backs with those two (Barry and Bey-Buie) and then we have two sophomores, Kaedan Freifurst and Jaheim Mitchell, who also are very dynamic kids who can get in the mix. And then Javon Foy is versatile enough that we can put him in the backfield at times, too.’’
The bigger question is at quarterback, where cerebral veteran Eric Maffie has graduated. There is competition for the vacancy between senior Treyton Lamphier and junior Zidain Sterling, two players with very comparable skill sets.
“They’re both good athletes, still working on timing and throwing the ball, but really good athletes,’’ Morrissey said. “They play multiple sports. So our system is consistent with both of those guys. You don’t have to change a whole lot because they have such similar skills. They’re competing and doing a great job.’’
If Lamphier doesn’t win the starting job, he will join an already solid receiving corps that includes the dynamic Foy and Xavier Scritchfield, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass against Quincy.
Morrissey said he has no worries about the Maroons resting on their laurels following their surprising championship season.
“I think Mount Carmel took care of that for us,’’ he said. “The cool part of that game was afterwards, what you get out of it. Our kids understand where we needed to be as a program. We really talked about closing the gap in the off-season and they bought into that.’’