Moline running back Aboubacar Barry has been hobbled by an ankle injury lately. There were a few games in which he was limited to just a couple of carries and other games in which he clearly was hobbled.
He’s back to normal now.
Just ask the Geneseo Maple Leafs.
Barry rushed for 186 yards and scored four touchdowns Friday night as Moline kept alive its hopes for a playoff berth with a dominating 42-6 victory over Geneseo on Senior Night at Browning Field.
The Maroons (4-4, 3-3 Western Big Six) had a tough week as the Illinois High School Association ruled Wednesday that they had to forfeit a victory over Rock Island due to the participation of Kaiden Dreifurst, who was not yet eligible because of some confusion over his transfer paperwork.
But if there was any sort of hangover from that setback, it didn’t show when they stepped onto the field Friday.
"It didn’t matter because it was out of our control," Barry said. "We just had to control what we could control."
Many of the Moline players felt the IHSA verdict was a motivating factor.
"We came into the week not knowing what was going to happen but we prepared just like we always do," senior offensive lineman Patrick Pray said. "When we heard about the forfeit, I think it gave us the added competitive edge that we needed."
Moline coach Mike Morrissey was impressed with the way his players put the adversity behind them.
"Obviously, these kids are really resilient, probably a lot more resilient than the adults are," he said. "They proved that tonight …
"It wasn’t an ideal situation," he added, "but the kids responded really well."
The Maroons rolled up 474 yards of total offense and scored every time they had the ball except the last time when the clock ran out on them.
It helped that they had Barry back to normal after the elusive senior was hampered for four weeks by a high ankle sprain and bone bruise in his left foot. It was especially important since Dreifurst, who has rushed for nearly 900 yards, sat out the game as part of the IHSA decision.
"I’ve been trying to get back out there," said Barry, who had a protective device on the ankle following the game for precautionary reasons. "I love my brothers, and I would do anything for these guys."
The Maroons needed exactly two plays to score the first time they had the ball with Barry scooting 36 yards straight up the middle to make it 7-0.
Moline rolled from that point on as Barry added TDs of 2 and 1 yards before the first half was over, then tacked on another 1-yarder in the fourth quarter.
"He did great tonight," Morrissey said. "He hasn’t done a ton in practice but on that first run when he started pulling away from people, I felt pretty good. He looked like the Boobie of old."
Geneseo (3-5, 1-5 Big Six) had its playoff hopes ended with the loss, which also ensured the Maple Leafs of a second straight losing season after a record-breaking streak of 55 consecutive winning seasons from 1963-2017.
The Maple Leafs did flash their traditional ground-and-pound style with a 16-play, 64-yard scoring drive in the second quarter that consumed nearly nine minutes. That produced their only points of the night on a 1-yard run by Bruce Moore.