Moline football coach Mike Morrissey felt his team learned a lot last year from two season-opening losses to very good teams plus a playoff thrashing at the hands of a perennial power.
He figures the lessons gained from those defeats were greater than those collected from the seven victories that came in between.
The Maroons’ education continued Friday night.
Suburban power Benet Academy took control with its fast-tempo offense in the second quarter, then held off a furious Moline comeback in the second half to claim a 28-14 victory over the Maroons at Browning Field.
A 71-yard touchdown gallop by Benet backup running back Michael Wymer in the opening minute of the fourth quarter proved to be the big back-breaker after Moline had closed to within a single touchdown.
But when it was all over, Morrissey knew his team had learned another valuable lesson.
“We talked about it even after the game,’’ Morrissey said. “It was ‘Look at the score. We’re closing the gap, like we talked about.’ We had a chance to do something pretty special and crazy. It just didn’t happen tonight. We’ve got to clean some things up and we’ll get there.’’
The Redwings, who have made it to the Class 7A state semifinals each of the past two years, scored three times in the second quarter to open a 21-0 halftime lead, but Moline showed after halftime that it wasn’t ready to quit.
“We just had to take care of our mistakes,’’ Moline running back Harrison Bey-Buie said. “We made a lot of mistakes the first half and we knew we could bounce back.’’
The Maroons immediately put together a 14-play, 83-yard drive to score their first points of the game on a 12-yard touchdown run by Bey-Buie. They were helped by a pass interference penalty and a personal foul on the Redwings late in the drive.
“Obviously, we came out with a different mindset in the second half,’’ Morrissey said. “I think our kids just need to believe in each other a little bit more.’’
Moline got another break later in the third quarter when Benet fumbled a punt and the Maroons’ Marcellus Williams recovered at the 13-yard line. They went nowhere on their first three plays but Zidain Sterling then hit Bey-Buie for 11 yards on fourth-and-10. Boubacar Barry ran it in from two yards out on the next play to cut the margin to 21-14.
That was as close as the Maroons got. Wymer bolted 71 yards on the next offensive play to make it 28-14.
Moline later got down the Benet 14-yard line with the help of a 39-yard pass from Sterling to Treyton Lamphier, but then turned it over on downs.
“We were down by one touchdown at one point and we had everything going our way,’’ said Bey-Buie, who finished with 91 yards rushing. “It’s just the mistakes. That’s an 8A state team so I think we could be really good.’’
Benet quarterback Colin Gillespie, who finished with 126 yards passing and 102 rushing, got the Redwings rolling on their second possession of the game, completing six passes on an 83-yard drive that ended with a 15-yard scoring toss to Jack Cooney.
Moline (1-1) put together its best offensive series of the first half immediately after that, marching 53 yards with the help of a 29-yard completion from Sterling to Lamphier. But that drive was stopped on downs at the 23-yard line and Benet went right back to work.
Ben Hickey, who later departed because of an injury, capped the 77-yard match with a 12-yard scoring run although the visitors benefited from a pair of penalties on fourth-down plays at the end of the excursion. A pass interference penalty on fourth-and-15 gave them new life and a personal foul on Moline on fourth-and-7 gave them a first down.
Sterling fumbled a snap from center three plays later and Benet went to work again, moving 50 yards to make it 21-0 on an 18-yard run by Gillespie.