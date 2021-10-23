Moline, Rock Island will host first round of IHSA playoffs

Moline celebrated together in the school’s cafeteria. The team ordered food and had a watch party with players and their families.

“They were excited,” Morrissey said. “These guys have been looking forward to this moment for a while. There was a lot of energy in here. It was really just a cultivation of all the hard work they have put in this season. And now we get to focus on the postseason.”

If Moline can take care of business, the Maroons would get the winner of Young (7-2) and Willowbrook (6-3).

Only a couple miles away at Brandon’s Pub, the Rock Island High School football team was on edge.

The Rocks weren’t quite sure where they would be playing next weekend. But after recording a 56-26 victory over Quincy on Friday, the Rocks earned their all-important sixth win.

Rock Island’s 42 playoff points, four more than Springfield, did the rest. The Rocks will play at home in the first round of the 6A playoffs.

“It’s awesome,” Rock Island coach Ben Hammer said. “It’s the second time we have been able to host a playoff game since I’ve been at Rock Island and it’s a great opportunity to play in front of our home fans and community. We have a lot of support.”