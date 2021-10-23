Moline, Rock Island will host first round of IHSA playoffs

The IHSA football playoffs are returning to the Quad-Cities. Literally.
Both Moline (8-1) and Rock Island (6-3) earned first-round home games when the pairings were released Saturday night.
Moline will host Hampshire (5-4) in Class 7A and Rock Island will welcome Springfield (6-3) in 6A.
The Maroons, who swept the Western Big 6 Conference and became the first team besides Sterling to win a conference title since the league expanded to eight teams in 2019, weren’t sweating this out.
They knew they were getting a home game.
“This is exciting because it’s one of those goals the kids set at the beginning of the year and to accomplish it is great,” Moline coach Mike Morrissey said. “We’re excited to be able to stay local and represent our community in front of our fans.”
Moline earned the No. 5 seed, which means the Whip-Purs are the No. 28 seed. Hampshire lost its season finale 42-14 to undefeated Cary-Grove. The Maroons did enough to get past Geneseo on Friday, 28-13.
“I think at some point in time you need some adversity because you want to see how the kids are going to handle it,” Morrissey said. “We hadn’t had that in a while, but it was good to see the guys make good plays when they needed to. Geneseo played well from the beginning and they are a great program. But we got it done in the end.”
Moline celebrated together in the school’s cafeteria. The team ordered food and had a watch party with players and their families.
“They were excited,” Morrissey said. “These guys have been looking forward to this moment for a while. There was a lot of energy in here. It was really just a cultivation of all the hard work they have put in this season. And now we get to focus on the postseason.”
If Moline can take care of business, the Maroons would get the winner of Young (7-2) and Willowbrook (6-3).
Only a couple miles away at Brandon’s Pub, the Rock Island High School football team was on edge.
The Rocks weren’t quite sure where they would be playing next weekend. But after recording a 56-26 victory over Quincy on Friday, the Rocks earned their all-important sixth win.
Rock Island’s 42 playoff points, four more than Springfield, did the rest. The Rocks will play at home in the first round of the 6A playoffs.
“It’s awesome,” Rock Island coach Ben Hammer said. “It’s the second time we have been able to host a playoff game since I’ve been at Rock Island and it’s a great opportunity to play in front of our home fans and community. We have a lot of support.”
It was an up and down season emotionally for Rock Island, which had big wins and losses. But on Saturday, the Rocks’ hard work had paid off. They did what they set out to accomplish since week one.
“The guys are excited,” Hammer said. “I don’t know if anyone knows a lot about Springfield High School, but they are just excited for the opportunity to play. Especially at home.”
On Friday, Springfield defeated Springfield Southeast 59-14. If No. 8 Rock Island can defeat No. 9 Springfield, it will face either Lemont (9-0) or Kennedy (5-3) in the second round.
No time or date has been worked out for either matchup yet. Hammer said he would prefer to play on Friday night, but Saturday afternoon is also a possibility.