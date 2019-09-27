Just as Moline and United Township were about to take the field for the second half Friday night, a few streaks of lightning flashed across the sky and the game officials called for a delay.
But there had already been plenty of thunderous strikes on the playing field by the time that happened.
Moline needed less than a minute to score four of its six touchdowns in the first half and it continued on from there to record a 56-21 victory over the Panthers in front of a homecoming crowd at the Soule Bowl.
The Maroons (3-2, 1-1 Western Big Six) took advantage of turnovers, errant snaps and a diverse stable of running backs to build a big lead very early and erase the memory of last week’s upset loss to Rock Island Alleman.
"We came into the game hungry because last week we had a bad week," said senior running back Aboubacar Barry, one of three Moline backs to rush for 80-plus yards and one of six to locate the end zone. "So practices were really good this week. We knew if we got a jump start on the game, we could put it away real quick."
Moline finished with 370 yards in 38 carries with Kaeden Dreifurst collecting 88 yards, Jaheim Mitchell 82 and Barry 80. Dreifurst scored a career-best three touchdowns.
The Maroons set the tone right away by driving 74 yards in nine plays to open the game, taking the lead on a 1-yard blast by Dreifurst.
It got out of hand very quickly from there. Following a wild exchange in which the two teams combined for three turnovers in a span of four plays, Moline got the ball at the 14-yard line and quickly converted with another 1-yard touchdown by Dreifurst.
A high punt snap by UT resulted in a 30-yard loss and gave the Maroons the ball at the 1-yard line, and this time Barry took it into the end zone to make it 21-0 with fewer than nine minutes elapsed.
The Maroons added three more TDs in the second quarter on a 4-yard run by Barry, a 36-yard dash by Mitchell and a 28-yard excursion by Jaheim Thornton with 17 seconds remaining.
Those last two TDs came on drives of 85 and 67 yards, each of which lasted exactly 59 seconds.
"We’ve got some dynamic kids who can run well," Moline coach Mike Morrissey said. "They got a lot of repetitions in practice last week, and we were excited about getting them a chance to play in a game on Friday."
The Maroons opened the game with sophomore Matthew Bailey at quarterback while the normal starter, Zidain Sterling, played wide receiver. Sterling eventually played some QB, too.
"I think both of our quarterbacks do a great job, and it’s something where we just wanted to give Matthew an opportunity and give Zidain an opportunity at receiver and try to work with what he does within his skill sets," Morrissey said. "I think they’re both really good athletes, and we’ve got to get both of them on the field."
UT (1-4, 0-2 Big Six) finally got rolling offensively in the second quarter behind junior quarterback Daslah Geadeyan, who sat out the first quarter for disciplinary reasons.
"We’ve got rules and we’re going to follow those rules," UT coach Nick Welch said. "That’s part of building a program."
When Geadeyan did get in there, he fired a 58-yard scoring pass to Traveyeon Coleman-Lenzen and ran 9 yards for another score. He hit Coleman-Lenzen with another long TD pass in the second half, but the Panthers never found a way to slow down the Maroons, who did not need to punt all night.
"We’ve got to become more disciplined and that’s apparent on the field as well," Welch added. "You saw when he comes in, we’re a lot better team for sure. I think that hurt us a little bit."
Play finally resumed in the third quarter following a 59-minute lightning delay. By mutual agreement between the two teams, the second half was played with a running clock.
Before that happened, Moline lost two of its top defensive players to injuries. Linebacker Adam Worley was taken off on a stretcher and defensive back Magnum Volk also was hurt.