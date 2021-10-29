Moline survives scare from Hampshire to advance to second round

Moline’s defense didn’t deliver like it wanted, but it got the most important stop when it mattered.

Up 48-42 with 2:03 remaining, Moline forced four straight incompletions to seal its Class 7A first round victory over Hampshire.

Up 27-0 in the second quarter, the game looked to like another Moline blowout, but Hampshire fought its way back from that point on.

Yet every time the Whip-Purs got close enough to silence the crowd at Browning Field, the Maroons responded. None was bigger than the defensive stop at the end, but also key was senior receiver Matthew Bailey’s 48-yard catch with 5:27 left in the game set up Moline’s final score.

The senior had just two catches in his return from injury, but had 64 yards and a touchdown.

Hampshire, playing in its first playoff game since 2015, was able to get back in the game thanks to the running ability of Devin Yeats. The senior tight end finished the game with three touchdowns and 192 rushing yards.

After Moline scored to make it 48-35 with 3:50 remaining, Hampshire quarterback Tyler Fikis took the first play of the drive 65 yards to the end zone on a run to his left side. A stunned Moline squad recovered the onside kick on the ensuing kickoff but had to punt four plays later.