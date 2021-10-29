Moline survives scare from Hampshire to advance to second round

Moline’s defense didn’t deliver like it wanted, but it got the most important stop when it mattered.
Up 48-42 with 2:03 remaining, Moline forced four straight incompletions to seal its Class 7A first round victory over Hampshire.
Up 27-0 in the second quarter, the game looked to like another Moline blowout, but Hampshire fought its way back from that point on.
Yet every time the Whip-Purs got close enough to silence the crowd at Browning Field, the Maroons responded. None was bigger than the defensive stop at the end, but also key was senior receiver Matthew Bailey’s 48-yard catch with 5:27 left in the game set up Moline’s final score.
The senior had just two catches in his return from injury, but had 64 yards and a touchdown.
Hampshire, playing in its first playoff game since 2015, was able to get back in the game thanks to the running ability of Devin Yeats. The senior tight end finished the game with three touchdowns and 192 rushing yards.
After Moline scored to make it 48-35 with 3:50 remaining, Hampshire quarterback Tyler Fikis took the first play of the drive 65 yards to the end zone on a run to his left side. A stunned Moline squad recovered the onside kick on the ensuing kickoff but had to punt four plays later.
Moline got the scoring underway on a fourth-and-14 at Hampshire’s 24-yard line. Quarterback Alec Ponder scrambled to his right and lobbed a pass in the back corner of the end zone for Colin Shults. The senior tight end caught the ball in double coverage and tip-toed his feet inside the back line to make it 7-0.
After forcing a three-and-out, Moline scored again in just six plays. Senior running back Cranston Wall ran through two tackles and brought the ball inside the one-yard line. On the next play, Gavin Grace punched it in on the left side from a yard out.
And the first quarter scoring didn’t stop there.
The Maroons’ defense, which had allowed just 20 points in its past six games, would spark the next score. Sophomore defensive back Chase Stephens jumped Hampshire quarterback Tyler Fikis’ pass and returned it to the house from 43 yards out.
Not even 10 minutes into the game, Moline held a 21-0.
Moline intercepted Fikis on the next drive and scored on the same exact fourth down play call, but this time with Bailey running the route. The senior Western Big 6 receiving yards leader returned to action after missing the past two games with a shoulder injury. He made a cut at the 10-yard line and was wide open in the back right corner of the end zone to make it 27-0.
But Hampshire responded.
Fikis found senior receiver Zachary Vodraska wide open on the right sideline and hit him in stride for the 64 yard score. It took almost 18 minutes, but it was the first time Hampshire had crossed midfield. After a defensive stop, the Whip-Purs scored again on a Yeats outside sweep. The senior tight end ran untouched from 49 yards out.
Moline’s Riley Fuller responded with a 58-yard run to stop Hampshire’s run, but Yeats scored on the first play of the third quarter to make it 34-21. The Maroons marched down the field in just six plays to make it 41-21. After that, Moline held on for the victory.
Hampshire’s failed comeback attempt allowed Moline to earn its first playoff victory since 2018.
Gavin Grace finished the game with three touchdowns on seven carries for 12 yards.
42 points are the most the Maroons have allowed this season.
Moline will travel to Villa Park Willowbrook, which beat Chicago Whitney Young 44-0, next weekend.