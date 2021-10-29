Moline survives scare from Hampshire with late defensive stop

Halfway through the second quarter, fans at Browning Field thought they would witness another Moline blowout victory – a common theme during the 2021 season.

They would be wrong.

After leading 27-0, Moline had to hold on in the final minute to defeat Hampshire 48-42 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

The Moline defense didn’t deliver like it wanted, but it got the most important stop when it mattered. Leading by six with 2:03 remaining, the Whip-Purs had the ball deep in their own territory, but four straight incompletions - thanks to the Maroon secondary - denied Hampshire’s valiant comeback attempt.

“That was just a tremendous high school football game,” Moline coach Mike Morrissey said. “There is no loser in a game like this. Those kids on the other side deserved it just as much as we did. We were able to make more plays at the end to get us out of it, but that was fun. It’s not always easy and when you play in the 7A playoffs, everyone is going to be talented and everyone is going to be tough. It was no different tonight.”

After 90 total points and 13 touchdowns, the Maroon defense was the difference.