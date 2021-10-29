Moline survives scare from Hampshire with late defensive stop

Halfway through the second quarter, fans at Browning Field thought they would witness another Moline blowout victory – a common theme during the 2021 season.
They would be wrong.
After leading 27-0, Moline had to hold on in the final minute to defeat Hampshire 48-42 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.
The Moline defense didn’t deliver like it wanted, but it got the most important stop when it mattered. Leading by six with 2:03 remaining, the Whip-Purs had the ball deep in their own territory, but four straight incompletions - thanks to the Maroon secondary - denied Hampshire’s valiant comeback attempt.
“That was just a tremendous high school football game,” Moline coach Mike Morrissey said. “There is no loser in a game like this. Those kids on the other side deserved it just as much as we did. We were able to make more plays at the end to get us out of it, but that was fun. It’s not always easy and when you play in the 7A playoffs, everyone is going to be talented and everyone is going to be tough. It was no different tonight.”
After 90 total points and 13 touchdowns, the Maroon defense was the difference.
“Ultimately, it came down to a big play in the secondary and our guy made it,” Moline coach Mike Morrissey said. “I’m so happy. It’s all about the kids and they got it done tonight. You worry that everyone is going to tighten up a bit (when it gets close), but I think our coaching staff did a good job of keeping everyone positive.”
And it wasn’t really an option. It was win-or-go-home, and Hampshire wasn’t going to go down easy.
After Moline took its 27-0 lead, Hampshire woke up. Led by senior tight end Devin Yeates, the Whip-Purs slowly crawled back into the game. Yeats finished the game with three touchdowns and 192 rushing yards, both game highs.
“Devin is a fantastic player,” Hampshire coach Jake Brosman said. “The last half of the year we have had him at receiver a ton, but he was getting double teamed a lot so we had to think of ways to get him the ball. We put him in the backfield and he has been doing some pretty good things. Being able to get him the ball and let him make some plays was good to see.”
Whenever he had the ball, it was bad for Moline. Yeats almost single-handedly brought the Whip-Purs back into the game. After Hampshire quarterback Tyler Fikis hit Zachary Vodraska in stride down the right sideline for the 64 yard score to make it 27-7, Yeats took over.
On the ensuing possession he took a sweep to the right side and ran untouched 49 yards to the goal line. This cut the Moline lead in half in just two minutes and 34 seconds.
However, Moline junior running back Riley Fuller responded with a 58-yard touchdown run of his own to make it 34-14 at half. Fuller ended the game with a team-high 172 rushing yards. He was the workhorse all night, leading Moline with 29 carries.
But Hampshire wasn't done. The Whip-Purs responded immediately in the third quarter. Yeats broke off a 62 yard run and outran the Moline secondary to make it a two-score game, 34-21.
The two teams would trade touchdowns until Fuller fumbled around midfield early in the fourth quarter up 41-28. Hampshire looked like it was going to spoil its opportunity to score off the turnover, but Fikis ran for 12 yards on 4th-and-11 to give the Whip-Purs a first down inside the one-yard line. Yeats punched it in from a yard out on the next play to make it 41-35 with 7:50 left.
And that’s when it got real interesting.
Moline had no choice but to respond with a scoring drive of its own. And it didn’t disappoint.
After missing the last six quarters with a shoulder injury, senior receiver Matthew Bailey let his appearance be known. Quarterback Alec Ponder hit Bailey for 48 yards to set up the Maroons inside Hampshire’s 10-yard line. Gavin Grace found the end zone three plays later from a yard out. His third rushing touchdown of the game from one yard.
“That’s what you expect out of your best players,” Morrissey said. “They are going to show up when you need them too and they did. It was nice to have Matthew back because of the different ways they have to defend him. When you can lull them to sleep, he can get behind the defense. I think Alec did a nice job of placing the ball where he needed to as well.”
On the next drive, Fikis ran 65 yards to the end zone on a run to his left side on the first play. A stunned Moline squad recovered the onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, but had to punt four plays later.
That’s when Moline’s defense got the game winning stop.
“It showed perseverance and character,” Morrissey said. “When your back is against the wall how do you respond? And our kids responded when they needed too. Offensively we did a good job moving down the field when we needed too, but defensively we gave up some big plays. I’m sure our defensive coach will be upset with it, but we are moving on. I’ll take it.”
It was a heartbreaking loss for Hampshire, who almost overcame a 27-point deficit in its first playoff game since 2015.
“Fight is exactly what they had,” Brosman said. “They fought and battled the entire game. Just four years ago we weren’t winning many games, and this group made sure we got to this spot. Coming up short hurts, but putting a good physically battle like that on the field against one of the top teams in the bracket feels good.”
Moline built its big lead by getting the scoring underway on a fourth-and-14 at Hampshire’s 24-yard line. Ponder scrambled to his right and lobbed a pass in the back corner of the end zone for Colin Shults. The senior tight end caught the ball in double coverage and tip-toed his feet inside the back line to make it 7-0.
After forcing a three-and-out, Moline scored again in just six plays. Senior running back Cranston Wall ran through two tackles and brought the ball inside the one yard line. On the next play, Grace punched it in on the left side from a yard out.
And the first quarter scoring didn’t stop there.
The Maroons’ defense, which had allowed just 20 points in its past six games, would spark the next score. Sophomore defensive back Chase Stephens jumped Fikis’ pass and returned it to the house from 43 yards out.
Not even 10 minutes into the game, Moline held a 21-0.
Moline intercepted Fikis on the next drive as well and scored on the same exact fourth down play call, but this time with Bailey running the route. The senior Western Big 6 receiving yards leader made a cut at the 10-yard line and was wide open in the back right corner of the end zone to make it 27-0.
And in the end, Moline held on for the victory.
“I never thought we lacked effort tonight,” Morrissey said. “Our kids battled the entire night. They gave it their all every play and that’s what you can be proud of. Whether you win by a point, or win by 50, in the playoffs it doesn’t matter. We are able to skate by here and now we are moving on.”
Ponder finished the game with 140 passing yards and two touchdowns. Bailey had 64 receiving yards and a touchdown. Shults had a team-high 76 receiving yards and a touchdown. Grace had three touchdowns on seven carries for 12 yards.