Moline's Bailey commits to Illinois after whirlwind weekend

Oh, and he was named the WB6 Most Valuable Player by the coaches.

“It was very special to end my career here that way,” Bailey said. “I hope I was able to motivate people in the program and kids that aren’t old enough, but may be coming up and watching number seven. It’s just awesome to make that difference in the community.”

Bailey had special games from start to finish during his senior season. But two of the biggest moments came against Benet, tallying 188 yards and 3 touchdowns, and in the playoffs against Willowbrook, coming back from injury to catch a touchdown pass — breaking his collarbone in the process.

“He was always the guy that we could depend on to make a play when we needed it,” Morrissey said. “That was the neat thing about him. It’s something I’ll always remember. He was so dependable. And such a good leader. He could play so many positions for us and we asked him to do a lot of things and he never flinched.