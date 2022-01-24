Moline's Bailey commits to Illinois after whirlwind weekend

Matthew Bailey had planned to go to Wharton Field House last Friday night to watch the Moline and Galesburg boys basketball game.
Those plans were altered once Moline High School football coach Mike Morrissey called Bailey to the athletic office that afternoon.
The conversation changed Bailey’s life in a hurry.
“I asked him, ‘Hey, what plans do you have tonight?'" Morrissey said.
“Oh, just going to the basketball game,” Bailey replied.
“Not anymore,” Morrissey said. “You’re going on an official visit to Illinois.
"And then you could just see the big smile on his face.”
Morrissey had just gotten off the phone with University of Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. Bailey had worked out in front of Illinois staffers Friday morning, and Walters called Morrissey quickly after that.
“(Walters) came down to watch this workout and then called down to Coach (Bret Bielema) at Illinois and was like, 'If we don’t take this kid we are crazy,'" Bailey said. “And so they set up an official visit for this past weekend. It was very last minute.”
In just 48 hours, Bailey had committed to Illinois to continue his football career in the Big Ten Conference.
“If I went back and told myself a week ago that I would be committed to the University of Illinois, I would have been blown away,” Bailey said. “I can’t believe it. It was all so fast, but it all worked out.”
The official offer came Saturday morning while Bailey was with his mom. Bielema listed the things he liked about Bailey, especially what he saw during his senior season, and then offered Bailey a scholarship to play football at Illinois.
“I looked at my mom smile and I just got up and gave her a hug,” Bailey said. “A couple of tears may have came out. But now the stress is gone, I can enjoy high school.”
It was an outcome Bailey didn’t think was possible after a workout he had in June went poorly, in his eyes.
“My workout wasn’t good,” Bailey said. “I had a track meet the day before, but that’s not an excuse. I just thought I was off of their radar because I didn’t do too hot that day. But I loved the people, the coaches. And I just can’t say enough thanks to Coach Morrissey, he did a lot for me in the recruiting process.”
Morrissey saw what Bailey was capable of for four years in high school, but none was more special than Bailey’s senior season.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver/defensive back racked up 802 yards and 10 touchdowns — both highs in the Western Big 6 and Moline school records. He was a key part of Moline's defensive backfield, as well, helping the Maroons to an undefeated Big 6 title during which they blanked four league foes and gave up just 55 points in the seven league games.
Oh, and he was named the WB6 Most Valuable Player by the coaches.
“It was very special to end my career here that way,” Bailey said. “I hope I was able to motivate people in the program and kids that aren’t old enough, but may be coming up and watching number seven. It’s just awesome to make that difference in the community.”
Bailey had special games from start to finish during his senior season. But two of the biggest moments came against Benet, tallying 188 yards and 3 touchdowns, and in the playoffs against Willowbrook, coming back from injury to catch a touchdown pass — breaking his collarbone in the process.
“He was always the guy that we could depend on to make a play when we needed it,” Morrissey said. “That was the neat thing about him. It’s something I’ll always remember. He was so dependable. And such a good leader. He could play so many positions for us and we asked him to do a lot of things and he never flinched.
“But for all the good things he did on the field, I’m just going to miss being around him. I think that’s what a lot of our staff could tell you as well. He has a smile every day and is such a great kid. And the competitiveness that he brought to practice was second to none. We are going to miss that. It’s just so rewarding for a kid who does all the things right in the classroom and both on and off the field to be given this opportunity. It’s just exciting."
Bailey wanted that same connection he had with his high school coaches with his college coaches, and feels as if Illinois is the perfect fit. In fact, it’s one of the first things that impressed him about the recruiting process.
“I was extremely impressed about how they created relationships and how welcomed I felt,” Bailey said. “Those coaches were real with me. And current players backed that up and told me that once you get here, they are the same way. That was a leading factor of why I was extremely interested at first.”
Since Bailey can play multiple positions, his final role is still to be determined, but he is initially being viewed as a safety. Wherever Bailey can reach the field the quickest, both Morrissey and Bailey believe it to be a perfect fit.
“It’s great for Matthew and it’s great for Illinois,” Morrissey said. “It’s a great fit. I can see him playing receiver or defensive back. I can also see him bulking up to 215 pounds in a blink of an eye and playing outside linebacker if they wanted him to. Whatever position they ask him to play, he’s going to do it. And he’s going to be really detail-oriented about it.
“He’s a special athlete and a special young man that we are very, very proud of. I think the best is yet to come.”