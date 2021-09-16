Moline's Bailey continues to impress, but Rock Island awaits

Moline senior receiver Matthew Bailey has high expectations for himself.
“Being the best player in high school,” Bailey said. “That’s my goal right now. I don’t really know if I can focus on football in college if I didn’t do what I need to do in high school.”
And so far, an argument can be made that he is.
Bailey heads into week four with over 350 receiving yards and six touchdowns, the most of any receiver in the Western Big 6 Conference. That was fueled by a 188-yard performance against Benet Academy on Sept. 7. Bailey finished with three touchdowns that night, all 40 yards or longer. The senior star receiver made the most of his opportunities after the catch, zigzagging his way through Benet defenders to find the end zone.
“Making guys miss is a big thing I try to do,” Bailey said. “Getting yards after the catch is always important. I have to know where I need to be and where the defenders are going to be to make myself open. Adjusting to how they are playing me.”
The 6-foot-2 receiver also runs track in the offseason. An accomplishment that isn’t lost on his teammates or coaches.
“I think it really helps that he’s a multi-sport athlete, and he is an exceptionally smart kid with a high GPA,” Moline coach Mike Morrissey said. “He wants to be the best at everything he does, no matter if he steps on the field, the weight room, or the track. Having that competitor mindset really sets him apart from a lot of others he competes with on a day-to-day basis.”
Moline senior quarterback Alec Ponder was a little more candid when describing the type of player Bailey is.
“Matthew is just a freak athlete,” Ponder said.
“Mentally, he is always there. He’s working out, he’s doing everything to make himself a better person and player. We’ve been working together since the summer and we are really close with each other. That helps me place the ball where it needs to be. That guy can make any move or any play on the field, trusting him and him trusting me.”
That trust has built the pair into the top quarterback-receiver duo in the WB6. Ponder leads the conference with over 600 passing yards in the first three weeks, with a majority of his touchdown passes landing in Bailey’s hands.
“I think when they’re locked in, they’re locked in,” Morrissey said. “They are great at what they do. When they get their reps and take advantage of their opportunities at practice, it always carries over to Fridays.”
Ponder transferred from Alleman before his junior year and during the shortened spring season took over as the every down quarterback, moving Bailey from behind center to out wide. The move has benefited both players.
“We are very close off the field and that’s what I think makes us better on the field,” Ponder said. “We understand each other and our chemistry is there. Whenever I’m down, he picks me up and whenever he’s down I pick him up.”
The chemistry built in practice was evident on Wednesday. The duo was comfortable enough to talk about when a play broke down, what to do different and how. But the pair also knew how to celebrate when Ponder and Bailey were on the same page during a light offense versus defense drill.
“These two are really comfortable with each other, and that started last spring,” Morrissey said. “I think the connection that these guys have and the trust in each other to be able to understand where they are going to be, and in the right position, to put the ball where it has to be is something they have been putting a lot of time into.”
So far, that hard work has paid off. The offense is averaging 32 points per game and Bailey has turned into one of the most dynamic athletes in the metro area. But that hasn’t come by mistake.
“It’s his attention to detail,” Morrissey said. “He is an exceptionally smart kid with a high GPA. His ability to learn something on the fly and really focus on the minute details of his position to learn how to become great at everything he’s played. He really puts a lot of time in mentally and physically for that.”
Moline will need all of that and maybe a little more when Rock Island visits Browning Field on Friday night for a rivalry game that dates back to 1899. It is a game that Morrissey knows is quite different from a regular Friday night matchup.
“It is special because it’s not only the longest rivalry in the state of Illinois, but having two communities this close and so similar makes it really, really unique,” Morrissey said. “It means a lot to our kids. It means a lot to their kids. There’s a lot of respect for their coaching staff, team and community from our end and I think that’s what makes it fun.
“You want to come out and compete against some of the best and we consider them one of the best. When you’re able to tie that into a rivalry game it makes it a lot of fun and exciting not only for the school, but for the community as well.”
Rock Island got the better of Moline in the spring, defeating the Maroons 41-29. The significance of winning this game, especially as both teams enter Friday’s matchup 1-0 in conference play, is not lost on the Moline side.
The more than century-old rivalry will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Browning Field in Moline. Both enter at 2-1 after suffering nonconference losses.
“It would be a huge win,” Ponder said. “The importance it has on the community, too, we have the whole school on our backs as well as the city of Moline. It’s a different level of intense. It’s one of those things where it’s not like any other game you see in Illinois. Seeing the whole school there, seeing Rock Island there, even a lot of people from the Quad-Cities there, it’s going to be sold out. It’s different.”