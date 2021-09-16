Moline's Bailey continues to impress, but Rock Island awaits

The chemistry built in practice was evident on Wednesday. The duo was comfortable enough to talk about when a play broke down, what to do different and how. But the pair also knew how to celebrate when Ponder and Bailey were on the same page during a light offense versus defense drill.

“These two are really comfortable with each other, and that started last spring,” Morrissey said. “I think the connection that these guys have and the trust in each other to be able to understand where they are going to be, and in the right position, to put the ball where it has to be is something they have been putting a lot of time into.”

So far, that hard work has paid off. The offense is averaging 32 points per game and Bailey has turned into one of the most dynamic athletes in the metro area. But that hasn’t come by mistake.

“It’s his attention to detail,” Morrissey said. “He is an exceptionally smart kid with a high GPA. His ability to learn something on the fly and really focus on the minute details of his position to learn how to become great at everything he’s played. He really puts a lot of time in mentally and physically for that.”