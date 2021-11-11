Moline's Bailey ends football career with TD catch, MVP award

“I’m not really going to realize it now, but as the years go on I’ll understand how significant it is, the importance of it all,” Bailey said. “It means a lot to me. All the work that I put into this since freshman year has paid off. The coaching staff has helped build me up.”

While Bailey’s memorable season was filled with highlight reel catches and record-breaking performances, two moments stand out in particular.

One of them, the Moline star is still dealing with. It happened right after Bailey jumped up and snagged a ball well above his head for a 42-yard gain in the second round playoff game against Willowbrook at Villa Park. The catch quieted the crowd and gave Moline the confidence to try it again, on the very next play.

“We ran a post that play before and so we knew I could beat that guy,” Bailey said. “We ran it again and when I looked up, I saw the ball in front of me. I knew I had to dive for it and I ended up landing on my shoulder and injuring myself. But it is a great way to go out.”

Bailey broke his collarbone — an injury that will require surgery — but still held on to the ball. He remained on the ground for several minutes, not knowing what was actually injured.