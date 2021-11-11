Moline's Bailey ends football career with TD catch, MVP award

Matthew Bailey’s football career at Moline High School is over, but he couldn’t leave without earning the Western Big 6 Conference’s biggest accolade first.
Bailey was voted as the league’s Most Valuable Player by the coaches, the first time ever such an award has been given out.
The 6-foot-2 receiver/defensive back led the WB6 with 802 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns — stats good enough to break Moline’s school records.
“In all honesty, he’s probably the best football player that we’ve had here in decades,” Moline coach Mike Morrissey said. “He’s an exceptional athlete and is successful on the field, but he’s just as successful in the classroom as well. He works hard. He’s really specific and detail-oriented. He’s earned every accolade.
“Matthew was the best football player on the field every play he was out there. He’s just that talented. He’s special. His ability to go get the ball in the air is really what separates him from most. We’re obviously very proud of him.”
The award was announced Tuesday, but Bailey, a Division I recruit, is still getting used to the idea of being MVP. It’s an award he said he is grateful for, but maybe not expecting — despite being named as a first team member on offense, defense and special teams.
“I’m not really going to realize it now, but as the years go on I’ll understand how significant it is, the importance of it all,” Bailey said. “It means a lot to me. All the work that I put into this since freshman year has paid off. The coaching staff has helped build me up.”
While Bailey’s memorable season was filled with highlight reel catches and record-breaking performances, two moments stand out in particular.
One of them, the Moline star is still dealing with. It happened right after Bailey jumped up and snagged a ball well above his head for a 42-yard gain in the second round playoff game against Willowbrook at Villa Park. The catch quieted the crowd and gave Moline the confidence to try it again, on the very next play.
“We ran a post that play before and so we knew I could beat that guy,” Bailey said. “We ran it again and when I looked up, I saw the ball in front of me. I knew I had to dive for it and I ended up landing on my shoulder and injuring myself. But it is a great way to go out.”
Bailey broke his collarbone — an injury that will require surgery — but still held on to the ball. He remained on the ground for several minutes, not knowing what was actually injured.
“I wasn’t exactly sure what was hurt,” Bailey said. “I knew I had hurt my shoulder, which had been hurt the past couple weeks. But once the doctor got over and felt my collarbone, I just knew immediately that something was different.”
While the injury took him out of the game, he was still a leader on the sidelines.
“He made a really terrific play, one that we have seen him make over and over again over the last few years,” Morrissey said. “And for him to hold on to the ball while breaking his collarbone is pretty impressive. It’s a testament to his toughness. But, the good part about it is that we still had a great teammates on the sidelines. He cares about this team and he would trade all of these accolades just to have a couple more weeks of football.”
The second memorable moment for Bailey was defeating Sterling. The Maroons had lost to the Golden Warriors in the first two years since Sterling joined the league in 2019, but Moline dominated Sterling 38-7 on the road this season to earn its first conference title since the Golden Warriors joined the conference.
“The most important thing I’m going to remember about this season is beating Sterling,” Bailey said. “It hurt last spring. And the year before. This year, going up to Sterling and beating them is probably my best memory.”
In addition to the individual awards, Bailey helped Moline break team records as well. The Maroons accounted for 4,662 yards of total offense, 1,752 passing yards, averaged 423 yards per game, scored 424 points and averaged 39 points per game — all school records. Bailey was quarterback Alec Ponder’s top target and helped him break school records with 1,718 passing yards and 20 touchdowns.
Despite being a senior, Bailey turned 17 in August and has yet to make his college decision. He has interest from a number of NCAA Division I schools, but Morrissey knows wherever he goes he will make a difference.
“He’s still young and still growing physically,” Morrissey said. “The best is yet to come for him. A lot of schools are looking at him on both sides of the ball because he fits both sides. He is going to get a lot of opportunities.
“For him to accomplish everything he did, because, jeez, they were putting two guys on him constantly, is impressive. Despite the double coverage and despite having all the attention defensively all the time, he still made plays. It’s pretty remarkable.”