Moline's defense continues to roll in its shutout of UTHS

What Moline has done the past three games is worthy of the record books.
On a cool Friday night, Moline (5-1, 4-0 WB6) was there to bring the heat in its 41-0 dominating defeat of United Township.
The Maroons have now gone 13 straight quarters without allowing points. Thirteen.
That streak has allowed the Maroons to outscore their last three opponents 160-0.
United Township (3-3, 1-3 WB6) was Moline’s latest victim Friday.
Even though the Panthers were able to move the ball and get chunk yardage plays, they were never able to finish. It was a point of emphasis for UT this week at practice, but for the second straight week it failed to score when it mattered. The Panthers were stopped all four times they reached the red zone.
The Moline offense kept rolling as well. Riley Fuller continued to show why he is the lead back, putting together a 105-yard, three-touchdown performance. He began the scoring with a 9-yard rush, plowing his way through Panther defenders with 8:31 left in the first quarter. The drive was aided by a UT punt that went negative yardage.
Senior running back Gavin Grace also had 32 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Grace fought his way to the goal line on a short 3-yard touchdown run to make it 17-0 with 2:27 left. The yardage might not jump out as terribly impressive, but that was a result of Moline's defense that allowed the offense to start inside UT’s 40-yard line in three of its five first half drives.
When it wasn’t Fuller or Grace carrying the ball, it felt as Bailey was there to catch every pass from senior quarterback Alec Ponder, grabbing five catches for 90 yards. He also had 47 yards on punt returns, highlighted by a 25-yarder that he returned to the house to make it 41-0 with 8:45 left in the game.
The most impressive catch was his first for 25 yards. Ponder heaved it up in desperation to avoid a sack and Bailey fought through a defender, who was called for pass interference, to catch the ball while being tackled to the ground.
It was a play that set the tone physically for the rest of the first half. Moline went into the break up 24-0.
In the second half, the rivalry came to the forefront. There were multiple unsportsmanlike penalties by both teams as the game turned uncompetitive. Extra shoves of frustration took place after the play that slowed the game's pace down in the middle of the third quarter.
It didn’t, however, slow down Moline. The Maroons scored on their first drive of the second half to make it 31-0, with Fuller running it in on the ride side untouched from 19 yards out. The Moline offensive line gave Fuller a bus-sized lane to run through.
Moline’s Caroline Hazen also shone, as the senior kicker drilled kicks from 29 and 25 yards out and made all of her extra points. She also had a crucial squib quick in the first half that landed between UT players and a weird hop, allowing Moline to recover. The Maroons went on to score on the short field to make it 24-0.
After Bailey’s punt return touchdown, which was a result of the Moline defense pushing UT to its own 1-yard line while forcing a fourth-and-44, the game moved to a running clock. From there, UT ran out the remaining time trying to score.
Ponder finished with 134 passing yards. UT’s Matthew Kelley had 104 and an interception.
Moline remains unbeaten in the Big 6 along with Sterling. The pair will meet Oct. 15.
United Township will return to the gridiron at 7 p.m. Friday against Alleman at Lindberg Stadium.
Moline returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday against Galesburg at Browning Field.