Moline's defense continues to roll in its shutout of UTHS

When it wasn’t Fuller or Grace carrying the ball, it felt as Bailey was there to catch every pass from senior quarterback Alec Ponder, grabbing five catches for 90 yards. He also had 47 yards on punt returns, highlighted by a 25-yarder that he returned to the house to make it 41-0 with 8:45 left in the game.

The most impressive catch was his first for 25 yards. Ponder heaved it up in desperation to avoid a sack and Bailey fought through a defender, who was called for pass interference, to catch the ball while being tackled to the ground.

It was a play that set the tone physically for the rest of the first half. Moline went into the break up 24-0.

In the second half, the rivalry came to the forefront. There were multiple unsportsmanlike penalties by both teams as the game turned uncompetitive. Extra shoves of frustration took place after the play that slowed the game's pace down in the middle of the third quarter.

It didn’t, however, slow down Moline. The Maroons scored on their first drive of the second half to make it 31-0, with Fuller running it in on the ride side untouched from 19 yards out. The Moline offensive line gave Fuller a bus-sized lane to run through.