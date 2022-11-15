 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL | MOLINE

Moline's Fuller named to IHSFCA all-state team

110422-qc-spt-molinefball-34.jpg

Moline's Riley Fuller (4) runs the ball during the third quarter of an IHSA Class 7A second round playoff game Nov. 4, 2022, in Yorkville. Fuller was named to the 7A IHSFCA all-state team Tuesday. 

 NIKOS FRAZIER

Moline High School football’s Riley Fuller was named to the Class 7A IHSFCA all-state team Wednesday.

The running back tallied 1,719 yards and 25 total touchdowns during his senior campaign. Fuller was also named first team all-conference.

Fuller led the Western Big 6 with 1,193 rushing yards in six games. Fuller had 291 yards on the ground in a 42-13 victory over Geneseo, plus a 262 yard and five touchdown performance in a 49-24 win over Rock Island.

Moline won a home playoff game for the second year in a row with a 21-13 victory over DeKalb in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

The Maroons had their season come to an end with a 4OT loss to Yorkville at the 1-yard line, but nine wins were the second most in school history.

Fuller joined Matthew Bailey, who is now playing football at the University of Illinois, as the second Maroon in two years to earn first team all-state honors.

Moline’s Hyson Bey Buie earned honorable mention after an all-conference senior campaign that included a team-high nine sacks, three fumbles recoveries and a touchdown.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end was a force against Yorkville and aided a Moline defense that didn’t allow more than 24 points in regulation this season. Moline kept five of its last six regular season opponents to 14 points and under in its quest for a second straight Western Big 6 title.

Rockets go down fighting in 2A quarterfinals

Rockets go down fighting in 2A quarterfinals

Playing in the IHSA Class 2A quarterfinals for the first time since 2014, the Rockridge football team battled to the end on a cold and blustery day but could not overtake top-seeded and undefeated Maroa-Forsyth as the Rockets fell 21-7 to finish a fine season at 10-2.

