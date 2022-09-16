Moline's Fuller scores five times in victory over Rock Island

The damage was done in one quarter, but two plays in the second half sealed it.

Moline jumped out to a big lead early but relied on its defense in the second half to defeat Rock Island 49-24 on Friday at Public Schools Stadium.

Moline never trailed and forced five turnovers in its rivalry victory. Maroon senior Riley Fuller had 262 yards and five touchdowns — three of which came on runs of 64 yards or longer.

The first offensive play for the Maroons was a handoff to Fuller that went 92 yards to the house to jumpstart a near-flawless first quarter. Fuller outran the secondary and went in untouched.

By the end of the first quarter Moline led 20-3, but with 3:44 remaining in the third Rocky cut it down to 20-17.

That’s when Fuller responded with a 64-yard touchdown run. On the next possession Grant Sibley intercepted Rocky quarterback Conner DiIulio and Fuller capitalized with a 91-yard touchdown run on the next play.

Cooper Marsh joined the turnover party with an interception of his own that he took to the end zone to put Moline ahead 42-17.

It was three touchdowns in eight minutes for Moline who outscored Rocky 29-7 in the final 15:44 of play.

The first 12 minutes went 20-3 to Moline after a series of miscues hurt the Rocks.

DiIulio attempted a screen pass down 6-0 early in the first quarter after Fuller’s big run, but it was picked off by Amare Robinson and the junior defensive back took it down to the 3-yard line.

It took three plays, but Fuller punched it in on his third try from a yard out to put Moline ahead 12-0 with 8:28 left in the first quarter.

Rock Island got down to Moline’s 2-yard line on its next drive, but a delay of game pushed the Rocks back and they settled for a 24-yard field goal by Law Dee.

Moline capped off its dominant quarter with a pass play — its first of the game — to Jasper Ogburn on a simple out route that the senior receiver made anything but simple.

Obgurn took off and found the edge outside before cutting back to his left and going all the way to the end zone untouched from 52 yards out to put Moline ahead 20-3 at the end of the first quarter. Sibley ran it in for the two-point conversion.

Sibley had 108 passing yards at the end of the first half, nine shy of his total from the first three games.

Rocky’s mistakes continued in the second quarter after Darius Tongo broke loose for 48 yards to get inside Moline territory. A few plays later inside the 5-yard line, Tongo fumbled just shy of the goal line and the Maroons recovered.

However, Rocky took control of the game for the next 12 minutes of game time.

Moline’s next two possessions ended on failed fourth down conversions and Rock Island took advantage in the final minute of the second quarter.

A costly facemask on Moline put Rocky at the 30-yard line and three plays later Quonterrion Brooks ran it in from 13 yards out to cut the deficit to 20-10 with 51 seconds before half. Brooks fought off contact and ran in just inside the right pylon, part of his 67 rushing yards in the half.

Rocky’s defense forced a 3-and-out to start the second half, but couldn’t capitalize after turning it over on downs with an incomplete pass to the end zone on a 4th and 5 from Moline’s 13-yard line.

But after another Moline punt, DiIulio found Desmond Woodson without a Maroon defender within 10 yards for an easy 32-yard touchdown pass to make it 20-17 with 3:44 left in the third.

Yet when Moline’s offense retook the field, it went back to what was familiar. Fuller hadn’t had a carry in over a quarter of play, but on 1st and 10 from his own 36 Fuller took it 64 yards.

From there, Moline tacked on Fuller’s 81-yard touchdown run and Marsh’s interception return.

Fuller added a 6-yard touchdown with 2:21 left to secure the 49-24 final.

Rocky’s Brooks had a touchdown and 123 yards. DiIulio threw for two touchdowns and 152 yards.

Moline improved to 3-1 (2-1 WB6) and Rock Island dropped to 2-2 (1-1 WB6).