Moline's Ogburn commits to D-II power Pittsburg State

Pittsburg State University is getting one of Moline’s best.

Jasper Ogburn committed to play football for the Gorillas last Thursday after a standout senior season that ended with his second straight first team Quad Cities All-Metro selection.

The decision to play for a top Division-II program was easy for Ogburn once he took a trip to Pittsburg, Kan.

“The whole community supports each other, and I just felt at home when I was there,” Ogburn said. “It’s a great environment to be around. I saw the campus, hung out with the players and met all the coaches.

“I’m just so thankful, and will always remember playing with my teammates (at Moline) and being around the coaches. It went by so fast, and every moment was so fun.”

Ogburn ended his senior season with 103 tackles (six for a loss) and seven pass break-ups to earn first team all-WB6 honors for the third time. The two-way player also led Moline with 445 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Moline basketball coach Sean Taylor frequently raves about Ogburn’s physicality and defensive ability on the basketball court — Ogburn also starts for the 14-2 Maroons — and in football it was no different.

Ogburn was not only the vocal leader for coach Mike Morrissey’s squad, but his competitiveness was something Morrissey said stuck out daily.

“The fiery competitiveness at practice and his ability to be a leader in his position group on both sides, plus how much pride he took in understanding what the game plan was, is what I’ll always remember (about Ogburn),” Morrissey said.

“We always talked about how when we were going to put Jasper on somebody, they were going to get ‘the Jasper treatment.’ And we would do that to the best player on the other team, because Jasper was the type of kid who could neutralize somebody if we needed every week.”

Ogburn was one of the senior captains that led the Maroons to nine wins, which is the second most in a single-season in Moline history, the past two seasons.

Moline also won playoff games at Browning Field in back-to-back years.

Winning will likely follow Ogburn to Pittsburgh State, where the Gorillas have more D-II wins than any other program. Pittsburg State went 12-1 last season and advanced to the second round of the playoffs before falling to eventual champion Ferris St.

“I think he will fit in great on the field and from a character standpoint, he is exactly what they are looking for,” Morrissey said. “He’s a super fun kid to be around, both on-and-off the field. To see him have this success and get this opportunity is incredible.

“And I think it’s now another connection, another pipeline, for our program to have with an elite Division II school. He set that up for us.”

And for Ogburn, the goal is simple once he reaches Pittsburg.

“I’m very excited to go get to work," Ogburn said, "and win the national championship."