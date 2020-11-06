Montezuma's passing attack too much for Easton Valley

Montezuma made sure it wasn’t the next casualty.

Three of the final first-half drives by the Braves all ended in scores on just one passing play, each going 50 yards or longer. It made the lead balloon from seven points to 18 points at the half.

“When you have that many talented guys that are that quick and that diverse, it’s just hard to guard that,” senior Porter Fuegen said. “We came in and we thought we had a good game plan; you got to give them credit.”

Cole Watts (nine catches, 188 yards) and Trey Shearer (10 catches, 139 yards) — Montezuma’s two top weapons at wideout — each brought in two scores, but it was the third pass catcher that had himself a career day.

Senior Kodie Strong entered the evening with three total touchdowns and 271 yards. He finished Friday with 189 yards and four scores, all over 15 yards, to foil Easton Valley’s defensive game plan.

“I don’t want to say we overlooked him because we knew he was a talented kid,” Fuegen said. “He just had a big game.”

And the River Hawks' offensive strategy was thrown away early.