Montezuma's passing attack too much for Easton Valley

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Easton Valley’s defense had two of its biggest tests once the second stack of playoff pods were released.
It had to face Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s standout rusher Keagan Giesking. Then a week later, it was tasked with slowing down Montezuma’s prolific passing attack.
The eighth-ranked River Hawks slayed the first dragon. They couldn’t slay the second.
Ignited by 547 passing yards and eight touchdowns from Eddie Burgess, the 8-Man fifth-ranked Braves blasted Easton Valley 62-35 Friday night in the quarterfinals at Badger-Gabriel Field to advance to the UNI-Dome next week.
It’s the first time Montezuma (10-0) has made it to the semifinals since 2006; the River Hawks (9-2) stumbled for the second straight year in the quarters.
Tears were shed heavily. Each Easton Valley player hugged one another then lined up to embrace each member of the coaching staff, one-by-one.
“I love these guys,” River Hawks third-year head coach Tony Johnson said. “That’s a great football team. In my personal opinion, they’re the team to beat.”
The 62 points is the most Easton Valley allowed all season, eight more than it gave up against Don Bosco in Week 6. Coming into the night, the defensive unit hadn’t given up more than three scores and pitched two shutouts.
Montezuma made sure it wasn’t the next casualty.
Three of the final first-half drives by the Braves all ended in scores on just one passing play, each going 50 yards or longer. It made the lead balloon from seven points to 18 points at the half.
“When you have that many talented guys that are that quick and that diverse, it’s just hard to guard that,” senior Porter Fuegen said. “We came in and we thought we had a good game plan; you got to give them credit.”
Cole Watts (nine catches, 188 yards) and Trey Shearer (10 catches, 139 yards) — Montezuma’s two top weapons at wideout — each brought in two scores, but it was the third pass catcher that had himself a career day.
Senior Kodie Strong entered the evening with three total touchdowns and 271 yards. He finished Friday with 189 yards and four scores, all over 15 yards, to foil Easton Valley’s defensive game plan.
“I don’t want to say we overlooked him because we knew he was a talented kid,” Fuegen said. “He just had a big game.”
And the River Hawks' offensive strategy was thrown away early.
With the Braves bottling up Kolton Murphy for just 68 yards on 14 carries, it forced Easton Valley quarterback Conor Gruver to throw 44 times, the most this season.
While Gruver connected on four passing touchdowns — a couple to Fuegen — he threw a pair of interceptions and completed 59% of his passes.
“It was one of those things where you had to scrap the game plan,” Johnson said. “We just couldn’t get Kolton loose. Tip of the hat to them.”
Even with several dropped passes, the River Hawks found themselves in striking distance a pair of times, but three plays took the wind out of their sails.
Inside the Montezuma 10-yard line halfway through the opening quarter trailing 7-0, a bad handoff between Gruver and Murphy gave the Braves the ball back, and Burgess capitalized with a 4-yard rushing score.
Then in the second stanza, facing fourth and goal from the Braves' 2-yard line, Murphy was stopped short of the end zone. On the very next play, Burgess scrambled and while on the way down, he flipped it to Watts, who took off untouched for the touchdown to make it a three possession game.
“That one definitely hurt,” Fuegen said. “He just made a great play.”
Fuegen was the lone bright spot on offense for Easton Valley, finishing with over 100 yards rushing and receiving with three total scores in the last game of his prep career.
“That was my goal coming in,” he said. “Win or lose, I wanted to make sure I left everything out there so I had no regrets going forward.”
Gruver and Carson Fuegen return next year — as does the entire offensive line — and Johnson said there’s an incoming freshman that could contribute right away in 2021.
Johnson has no doubts his team can be right back in the same position this time next season.
“We’re going to get a little bit younger, but we got some players coming back,” he said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!