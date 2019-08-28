FULTON, Ill. — Patrick Lower gives the impression he might be as excited about this upcoming season as he's been in any of the prior 12 seasons as the head coach at Fulton.
"We've had a very good, probably the best since I've been here, offseason in the weight room," Lower said. "Our strength coach Jared Wessels has done an outstanding job. These guys' bodies are ready."
Fulton kicks off its 2019 schedule Friday at Princeton, looking to build on a season that could be categorized as something of a surprise.
Last year, the Steamers were a young team, with seven sophomores at the varsity level. An 0-2 start didn't bode well, but that team rallied together and finished the season 5-5, making the playoffs for the third straight season.
All those young players have stuck around, giving the Steamers a nice mix of experience and youth they think can be a big advantage this season.
"It taught us we could do anything we put our minds to. Nobody thought we were going to go as far as we did last year," junior running back Ethan Rash said. "Varsity speed is so much different than the fresh-soph speed, and I wasn't used to that. I don't think we were all really used to that. ... It opened our eyes.
"As the season went on, it slowed down for us."
Rash had a steady first year on varsity, rushing for 576 yards and nine touchdowns. Now used to the speed of the varsity level, he's ready to build on last year and help take the pressure off classmate Connor Barnett, who is taking over as quarterback following the graduation of Max Lemke.
"I think we're going to shock teams with how well we're going to be able to pass," Rash said. "We're going to be known for running the football because we're a big run team, but when it comes to passing, Connor is one of the best I've ever seen at throwing the football."
Whether it's the run or the pass, success at Fulton usually starts up front, and the Steamers feel confident in their lines after returning four of their starting five offensive linemen and three of their five starting defensive linemen. Fulton has to replace all-state lineman Eli Pannell, which players realize is a tall order, but this year's group is ready for the challenge.
"He's a one-of-a-kind player. I don't think there will be someone like him for years to come," senior Trae VanZuiden said of Pannell. "But overall, I think we're really strong, offensive and defensive line. ... While I don't think any of us will make all-state, we have four returning linemen who played last year so I think we'll be really strong."
As Lower alluded to, last year's success has made this year's offseason a productive one. Players have been engaged in the weight room and attentive at practice. Instead of teaching things, coaches are solidifying and adding concepts to this year's team.
"What was best about (last season) is we were able to build off it," junior lineman Nate Portz said. "Not only did we set something up for ourselves, but we're building off it now to where we're pretty stable and everyone is looking at us at a high point.
"Last year our practices were long. Our coaches knew it would be hard to build with a young team. This year, it's really flown by."
With everything it brings back, Fulton gives the impression of a team to reckon with this year, especially considering something of a shift could be happening in the landscape of the Three Rivers Rock Division.
Rockridge and Sterling Newman both have new coaches, while Orion is looking to replace a talented crop of seniors who enjoyed plenty of success the past three seasons.
However, the Steamers know they can't expect anything like an easy route, not in a conference that has produced four playoff teams in each of the last three seasons.
"I think maybe the only leg up we have on some of those teams is we have more starters coming back, but you get an injury here or there and you're in trouble," Lower said. "We were asked at one point who we thought was going to win the conference, and it's so hard to tell because you never know what's going to happen.
"We tell the kids we want to get better and go home. We don't care what any other school's doing, we don't pay any attention to that."