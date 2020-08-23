'More motivated' River Kings ready to surprise Class 3A

CLINTON — In numbers and in height, players on Clinton's football team were very blunt on a self-assessment.
It's a squad that is undersized.
"We're way more motivated," senior Treveon Bailey said. "We've just been hustling."
After a season in 2019 that didn't register a single win, shut out five times and allowed seven opponents to score over 40, there's optimism the River Kings can create the element of surprise.
Under the direction of first-year head coach Nate Herrig, Clinton brings backs its quarterback, a handful of efficient pass catchers and several defenders that had over a dozen tackles a year ago.
"If anything from this year these guys take in, you have to be grateful for the opportunities," Herrig said. "They hang out with each other, these are a good group of guys."
Having been around the program as an assistant for a few years and around the school in other sports, the transition for Herrig to being in charge has been in his viewpoint smooth.
For the junior class, Herrig was the main man for Clinton's eighth-grade team. That itself has made practices feel similar, albeit brought up to the high school level of intensity.
"I've known him kind of forever," Jai Jensen said. "I got to realize what a good coach is. I think he's getting us ready to play both sides of the ball."
On paper, the River Kings' offense has the making of putting up plenty of points.
Jensen, fresh off a baseball season that culminated in a Quad-City Times All-Metro first-team selection, prepares for his first full year at QB after throwing for nearly 750 yards and rushing for 153 with four total touchdowns.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the baseball season provided the junior a chance to bulk up, gaining he said 45 pounds since last October. It has allowed him to throw the ball 15-20 yards deeper.
"I never really thought I had the chance to be the quarterback for the team," he said. "It was a hit to reality when we played Western Dubuque. I've grown a lot physically, I think I've gotten faster and mentally (stronger)."
Bailey returns as the leading receiver after hauling in three TDs. Seth Dotterweich, JR Wauford and Devan Galant all registered over 85 yards.
"We'll just have to out-run everybody," Bailey said. "We have to be very skilled, that's really all we got."
What remains unanswered is the running back battle and the trenches.
With the graduation of leading rusher Ulysses Patterson, Herrig said it'll be a mixture of guys at tailback. Sophomores Tavian Bailey and Addison Binnie, junior Jamari Jones and Morrison transfer Calob Leu are in the mix.
All 10 linemen are fighting for five spots, with just two returning from last year.
"None of us last year had any varsity experience," Jensen said. "I think we're going to be fine as an offense. Maybe more passing this year, I think short, quick gains will be good for us."
Defensively, the River Kings bring back five of their top 10 tacklers led by Mitch Metzger and Will Sivright in the secondary; Max Kaczinski, Wauford and the younger Bailey in the front seven.
Kaczinski, Sivright, Wauford and Tavian Bailey combined for 11 tackles for loss.
"We got a lot of athletic guys to put in the work and get the job done," Metzger said. "Everyone wants to make this a success."
For as long as the upperclassmen can remember, this group with a roster in the mid-30s, is the most well-conditioned bunch they've been around.
Despite their small stature, they believe they'll be better prepared for the final 12 minutes this time around.
"It's a well-organized group," Metzger said. "We really need it for the second half of games."
That will be put to the test as Clinton is the only metro school not playing one Class 4A opponent.
It's an even split of teams who finished 2019 below and above .500. It opens its six-game slate on Sept. 4 at home against West Delaware.
All of the opponents were on the original nine-game schedule.
"We wanted to put ourselves in a position that we would get competitive with teams we're going to play," Herrig said. "We wanted to stick to our schedule. In the effort to make sure our kids (are) healthy and ready to go, we took week one off."
The attitude has been a pleasant surprise to the senior class following a winless season. Through the first handful of practices, players say the coaches have been holding everyone accountable.
In Metzger's eyes, that's where the turnaround starts.
"We got a lot of talent, guys that are committed," he said. "(Coach Herrig) really cares about his players and puts us in a position to succeed."
