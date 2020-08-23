'More motivated' River Kings ready to surprise Class 3A

All 10 linemen are fighting for five spots, with just two returning from last year.

"None of us last year had any varsity experience," Jensen said. "I think we're going to be fine as an offense. Maybe more passing this year, I think short, quick gains will be good for us."

Defensively, the River Kings bring back five of their top 10 tacklers led by Mitch Metzger and Will Sivright in the secondary; Max Kaczinski, Wauford and the younger Bailey in the front seven.

Kaczinski, Sivright, Wauford and Tavian Bailey combined for 11 tackles for loss.

"We got a lot of athletic guys to put in the work and get the job done," Metzger said. "Everyone wants to make this a success."

For as long as the upperclassmen can remember, this group with a roster in the mid-30s, is the most well-conditioned bunch they've been around.

Despite their small stature, they believe they'll be better prepared for the final 12 minutes this time around.

"It's a well-organized group," Metzger said. "We really need it for the second half of games."

That will be put to the test as Clinton is the only metro school not playing one Class 4A opponent.