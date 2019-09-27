When George Venzke capped off a game-opening 78-yard drive with a 1-yard carry into the end zone Friday, Pleasant Valley football coach Rusty Van Wetzinga liked what he was seeing.
The Spartans had converted on a pair of third-down plays and were equally effective finding room to run inside and out against Iowa City West.
"Good, solid start," Van Wetzinga said. "Right away, I thought we did a real good job of setting a tone."
The Trojans’ Marcus Morgan had other ideas.
The 6-foot-3 junior quarterback took his first snap from center, found Tate Crane open over the middle at midfield and never looked back while leading Iowa City West to a 24-7 victory in the Iowa Class 4A District 4 opener for both teams.
Crane caught the ball in stride and completed the 80-yard pass play by racing untouched for a touchdown 11 seconds after Pleasant Valley had collected its only points of the game.
The work was the start of a 16-of-19 passing performance by Morgan, who threw for 136 of his 204 yards in the first half as the Trojans moved ahead to stay.
While he used the long ball to tie the score at 7-7 with 6 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, Morgan mastered the short passing game throughout the rest of the game.
After connecting with Crane on the 80-yard score, Morgan hit just two other passes for gains of more than 10 yards.
You have free articles remaining.
He spent most of the game picking apart the Spartans’ defense with a series of short, effective passes that allowed Iowa City West to maintain the lead it took when Morgan finished off a 16-play, 80-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Grahm Goering with 2:24 remaining in the second quarter.
On the go-ahead drive, Morgan converted on a pair of third-down pass plays before gaining 7 yards on consecutive third- and fourth-down carries to the PV 25-yard line after the Trojans found themselves in a third-and-11 predicament.
"He’s as good of a quarterback as you’ll see at this level," Van Wetzinga said. "He does a great job of scrambling around and extending plays with his feet, and credit Iowa City West, they played well. We couldn’t get off the field."
Trailing 14-7 at the half, the Spartans struggled to help themselves at times.
Pleasant Valley (1-4, 0-1) was unable to score after Stiles Walker recovered a Morgan fumble on the Iowa City West 25-yard line on the second snap of the third quarter.
The drive ended with the second of three missed field goals by the Spartans, the last blocked by the Trojans’ Tyuss Bell and returned 72 yards for a touchdown by Marchaun Hoover with 9:59 left in the game.
Pleasant Valley went three-and-out on the ensuing possession, and Iowa City West didn’t give the Spartans another chance, running the final 7:49 off the clock.
That came after the special teams score allowed the Trojans (1-4, 1-0) to add the final points to a lead which had reached 17-7 when Owen Smith drilled a 35-yard field goal to cap a 61-yard drive, which drained just under seven minutes off the clock midway through the third quarter.
"We were unable to get much of anything going after that first drive, and that’s disappointing," Van Wetzinga said. "We didn’t play a very good football game, and we need to go back to the drawing board and figure some things out. The coaches, the players, everybody, we’ve got a lot of work to do."