MORRISON — One of the four captains of this year's Morrison football team, senior fullback/linebacker Riley Wilkens does not take that position lightly.
Upon graduating from high school, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Wilkens intends to pursue a future in the U.S. Army, a career that actually commenced this past summer.
Undergoing basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia as part of the Army's Split Training Option — which allows 17-year-old high school juniors to join the Reserves or the National Guard with the permission of a parent or guardian — Wilkens admittedly returned home changed.
"It was definitely a wake-up call," he said. "It showed me there's a lot more to life than just going to high school every day. At first, it was hard being away from my family, but once I got into the routine (at Benning), doing the same thing every day, I got used to it.
"I knew what was coming, that I'd eventually come home, and I looked forward to that."
While at basic, Wilkens' Mustang teammates were undergoing summer workouts, and he was able to keep in contact with his coaches and teammates.
"He wrote us letters and stayed in touch," said Morrison football coach Ryan Oetting. "One of the messages from him was about wanting to come back and to bring us what he learned down there. We're certainly glad to have him."
When he returned to the fold in time for the start of the 2019 prep season, Wilkens, who has 703 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns from his fullback slot, said he felt like a much different person.
"My work ethic at practice definitely changed," he said. "On the field, I was giving a lot more effort. I knew I could push myself hard at practice because I'd been through worse. I wanted to come home and really step up as a role model and a leader."
Wilkens' newfound leadership and drive has carried over onto the football field and helped power the 11-0 Mustangs into Saturday's 1 p.m. IHSA Class 1A quarterfinal showdown with fellow unbeaten Annawan-Wethersfield.
Coming off a 2-7 finish last fall, Wilkens said he was initially unsure of the prospects for success this season.
"Coming back, I didn't know what to think, especially after last year," he said, "but once we got into it, I saw this was a special group of guys. We'd always played together, and I knew we had the potential. We just had to put it into action, which we really did this year."
Oetting is quick to cite the example of Wilkens and his early taste of military life as a key ingredient in Morrison's turnaround.
"Being away from home, he learned a different side of life, and he brought back a more worldly and mature attitude," Oetting said. "He's used that in how he carries himself and his work ethic, and he certainly leads by example."
A three-sport standout who qualified for the 1A state wrestling tournament as a junior last winter, Wilkens will return to Fort Benning upon graduation for Advanced Individual Training.
For now, though, he wants to continue to lead his gridiron comrades in arms to the two wins needed to play for a state championship for the first time in eight years.
"After the Newman game (an 18-6 Week 5 victory), we really started to believe in ourselves," said Wilkens. "That really gave all of us a lot more motivation, and a lot more to look forward to."