Mosier becomes school's all-time passing leader in North's rout

After Jack West graduated from Davenport North High School several years ago, the former Wildcat quarterback sent then-freshman Nolan Mosier a message and told him to go break his school records.

Mosier still has that image in his phone.

“When I’m just scrolling through my camera randomly, I’ll see it, take a look and it gives me a smile,” Mosier said.

The 6-foot-4 and 220-pound Mosier supplanted West as the school’s all-time passing leader Friday night during North’s 39-0 rout over Davenport Central at Brady Street Stadium.

Mosier connected on 9 of 13 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns, pushing his career total to 2,762 yards.

“Since I was a little kid and wherever I ended up in high school, I told myself I wanted to be the top guy,” Mosier said. “I wouldn’t have done it without my teammates, my receivers and offensive line. Everybody works their butt off every day, and it means the world to me.”

In a season filled with obstacles and several lopsided defeats, North collected its first win.

The Wildcats established the run game early with freshman Drew Sheedy and then Mosier connected on three touchdown passes for 41, 58 and 66 yards, respectively.

Denison Franklin had two of the touchdown receptions and Koen Fleming had the other as North built a 33-0 halftime advantage.

“When they brought more guys into the box, we countered with the pass,” Mosier said. “When you have guys like Denison, who is 6-5, you can just throw it up. All the guys can catch the ball and run, so they did all the work tonight and made it happen.”

Mosier was on more successful teams the past two seasons. Even so, he has continued to plug away despite the difficulties the Wildcats have endured during his senior season with a rugged schedule and a younger team.

Franklin praised Mosier for his leadership and how players in the program gravitate toward him.

“We’ve been at this for three years and he’s done everything I’ve asked him to do and taken it in full stride,” North coach Adam Hite said. “He’s a great quarterback. Whoever lands him at the collegiate level is going to be damn lucky.”

Mosier has completed 225 passes and thrown 19 touchdowns during his time at North. He needs 238 yards in the final two games to reach 3,000 for his career.

“We haven’t had the year we wanted, but you’re going to have ups and downs in your life,” Mosier said. “You just have to keep your mind right and keep pushing forward no matter what happens.

“I love playing football, something I’ve loved doing since I was born. We haven’t had the most success this year, but we’re going to continue to try as hard as we can and put our best effort forth every night.”

North did about everything right in this one.

Besides its offensive success, it limited Central (1-6) to 43 rushing yards and 130 total yards. Trenton Fountain had an interception and North also recovered a fumble to beat Central for the fourth consecutive season.

“I told these guys before the game we’re not an oh-and-six team,” Hite said. “We’re way better than that. We’ve played a tough schedule, so the game is going to seem slower tonight with the tough opponents we’ve played. We can go fast, we can run our offense and run our defense how we want to do it.”

Franklin finished with 124 receiving yards on three catches for the Wildcats, who finish the regular season with a Thursday night home game against Muscatine (2-5) and a road tilt against Bettendorf (2-5) on Oct. 21.

While the playoffs are out of reach, Hite’s mantra to his team after last week’s loss was to finish the season 3-0. It is a third of the way there.

“This win is definitely going to build confidence,” Franklin said. “Hopefully, it leads over to next week against Muscatine and another good game.”