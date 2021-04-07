Motivated Smith clearing his path on and off field

That path is still a little cloudy. Smith said it appears as if he will have to go to a junior college to play since he will not meet eligibility requirements to jump into a four-year school in the fall.

“He's got a lot of opportunities right now for preferred walk-ons at Iowa Central and Iowa Western, two very good JUCOs in the Midwest,” Welch said. “But they want him to play safety and he wants to play running back. He's got time before he has to make a decision for those preferred walk-ons because it's not scholarship money. …

“He will have to go to a JUCO because of his academics, but we're hoping something comes up or somebody gets impressed and gives him a chance to play running back if that's what he wants. If not, I hope he makes a decision that he'll go play safety at a school and be a football player and not just a running back.”

Having to go to a junior college was part of Smith's motivation to become both a better student and football player, knowing he could get a chance to play more ball in college as well as further his education.

He also was spurred on during his junior year when he shared time in the backfield with then senior Telvin Chatman. Even in a share, Smith finished with just under 600 yards rushing in nine games, according to Welch. But he was not the runner he is now.