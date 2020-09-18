Murphy, Easton Valley win ranked showdown

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGVILLE — Easton Valley lost quite a bit from a nine-win team in 2019.

Turns out, the River Hawks returned plenty, too.

Kolton Murphy rushed for five touchdowns Friday night, and sixth-ranked Easton Valley erupted for 36 second-quarter points in a 65-48 8-Player District 3 football victory over Springville at Allison Field.

“They’re aggressive,” Springville Coach Joe Martin said. “You can see it on film, but you can’t simulate it.”

Easton Valley (4-0, 3-0) racked up 491 yards — 272 on the ground, 219 in the air.

Murphy carried it 34 times for 171 yards, and quarterback Conor Gruver completed 12 of 27 passes for 211 yards and a pair of scores.

That was enough to neutralize the big-play capabilities of the Orioles (3-1, 2-1), who scored five times on plays of 48 yards or more.

Spencer DeMean returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and added a 65-yard TD run. But he battled leg cramps from the second quarter on, and “we became a lot more one-dimensional after that,” Martin said.