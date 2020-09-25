Muscatine pulls away from North in fourth quarter

Though Muscatine didn't score on its next drive, it flipped the field and scored on its next three possessions to pull away.

"It was huge, completely turned the rest of the game around," said Muscatine senior Reed Ulses, who had a sack and a fumble recovery as North turned the ball over four times.

North (2-2) has now lost two straight and has gone nine straight quarters without scoring a touchdown, but Hite is confident the scores will come.

"I still believe in this team, I really do," Hite said. "I think we're a really good football team and the goal is to be the best football team we can be in three weeks when we go to the playoffs, and that was the message."

North piled up 305 yards of offense, with Beebe throwing for 227. Wiseman had 10 catches for 138 yards and also blocked two field goals and had an interception on the night.

"I feel like Zane is trusting his eyes a little bit more and he's using Quincy the way we want him to. Quincy is finally getting back on the page that he was last year so that's good to see," Hite said. "He's just an all-around athlete. We have complete faith in him ... he just takes care of it."

After losing its first three games, Muscatine (2-3) has now won two straight.