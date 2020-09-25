Muscatine pulls away from North in fourth quarter

Davenport North piled up over 300 yards of offense.
It forced two turnovers, blocked two kicks and had plenty of chances.
But every time the Wildcats looked poised to take control, things fell apart.
Too many untimely turnovers, inopportune penalties and costly mistakes ended in a 25-3 loss to Muscatine Friday night at Brady Street Stadium.
"We can't finish right now," North coach Adam Hite said. "We're great moving the ball up and down the field but it seems like when we get in the red zone area, we kinda shoot ourselves in the foot and we just can't execute down there."
The mistakes arose right from the start.
North looked poised to get on the board quickly after Muscatine running back Tim Nimely fumbled the second snap of the game. The Wildcats drove down to the 16, but Nolan Mosier was intercepted by Prince Wei.
The issues continued throughout the game.
Trailing 6-0, Zane Beebe hit Quincy Wiseman with a 25-yard completion on 4th and 13, but the Wildcats went backwards on their next three plays and had to settle for a 32-yard field goal from Isaac Griffiths to cut the score to 6-3, which carried into halftime.
On its first drive of the third quarter, North reached the Muscatine 2 after a 38-yard scamper from Cade Sheedy on 4th and 1, but on the very next play, Beebe fumbled the ball and Muscatine recovered on the goal line.
Though Muscatine didn't score on its next drive, it flipped the field and scored on its next three possessions to pull away.
"It was huge, completely turned the rest of the game around," said Muscatine senior Reed Ulses, who had a sack and a fumble recovery as North turned the ball over four times.
North (2-2) has now lost two straight and has gone nine straight quarters without scoring a touchdown, but Hite is confident the scores will come.
"I still believe in this team, I really do," Hite said. "I think we're a really good football team and the goal is to be the best football team we can be in three weeks when we go to the playoffs, and that was the message."
North piled up 305 yards of offense, with Beebe throwing for 227. Wiseman had 10 catches for 138 yards and also blocked two field goals and had an interception on the night.
"I feel like Zane is trusting his eyes a little bit more and he's using Quincy the way we want him to. Quincy is finally getting back on the page that he was last year so that's good to see," Hite said. "He's just an all-around athlete. We have complete faith in him ... he just takes care of it."
After losing its first three games, Muscatine (2-3) has now won two straight.
"They have had every reason to doubt themselves but it's this senior class, they're so committed and they love football," Muscatine head coach DJ Hawkins said of the turnaround. "It's such a tight group, they've got the next man in mentality."
Nimely played sparingly, still recovering from an injury that kept him out of the Muscatine win over Davenport West last week.
He finished with just 2 yards, but Muscatine's developing offense got plenty of contributions elsewhere.
Eli Gaye finished with 16 carries for 157 yards and three scores while Mentor Cooper rushed 16 times for 150 yards and a put-away 61-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
"Coming here, we knew the game plan, we were going to come out and pound it, pound it, pound it. They weren't going to stop it," Gaye said. "We just told ourselves we were going to be a better team."
