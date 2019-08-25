MUSCATINE — Since Jake Mueller stepped in as Muscatine’s football coach in 2010, the program has endured only one losing season. Conversely, it has just one playoff victory in that span.
Under Mueller’s guidance, Muscatine has been a model of consistency. It compiles five to six victories each season.
For this year's team, that's not good enough.
“We don’t want to be average this year,” senior defensive end Rory Smock said. “We’re hungry to be the best.”
There is plenty of reason for optimism in the Muskie camp.
It returns an all-state tailback in junior Tim Nimely (1,163 rushing yards) and an all-state receiver in junior Eli Gaye (61 receptions, 862 yards).
It returns an all-district defensive tackle in 315-pound junior TD Deseh. It returns the majority of its defensive secondary, led by Takpor Tiah and Teagan Schmelzer.
And it has 33 juniors on its roster, a group that has gone 16-2 at the freshman and sophomore levels.
“Our next step, we have the ability to compete for a district championship and vie for a playoff spot,” Mueller said. “I don’t think the playoffs is our ending point, and that’s not the expectation in our program, but that’s where we have to begin since we haven’t been there in (four) years.”
The Muskies were 5-4 last season. They won four of their first five games before three straight losses to Pleasant Valley, Linn-Mar and Iowa City West.
Mueller and his staff have preached attention to detail in the offseason. The margin between winning and losing was minuscule in two of those setbacks.
“The little things are going to get us over the hump,” Nimely said.
Muscatine has two players vying for the quarterback job — senior Sam Wieskamp and junior Zander Morgan. Wieskamp was Carson Orr’s backup a year ago. Morgan served as the sophomore team’s signal caller.
Wieskamp has a thorough knowledge of the system. Morgan has an edge in athleticism.
“They are two different types of quarterbacks, and neither one has taken a real significant snap of varsity football,” Mueller said. “We’re going to let that play out, but we feel we can play good football with either one.”
Nimely and Gaye had banner sophomore seasons. The challenge is duplicating what they did now that opponents know about them and will scheme against them.
“They did a really good job, but a lot of it last year was on their athletic ability alone,” Mueller said. “Both of them have a better understanding of our offense and what we’re trying to accomplish.
“They are a lot more polished than they were a year ago.”
Still, Mueller is confident Muscatine can move the ball if teams limit them. Mueller said his program is as deep as it has been at running back, receiver and in the secondary. Seniors Zach Hardy and Brady McDaniel are among those who will see targets in the receiving game.
“We’ve got a lot more playmakers,” Nimely said.
Offensive line and linebackers were two positions hit hardest by graduation.
Junior Xander Stoltzfus and senior Anthony Mathias are the only holdovers up front. Senior Daylon Shelangoski returns at linebacker, but the other spots will be filled by new names.
Juniors Josh Thomas, Mentor Cooper, Anthony Sanchez, Nick Petersen and Diego Rangel are among the possibilities at linebacker, Mueller said.
“We’ve got a bunch of young guys on our defense, and they’ve got to grow up really fast,” Schmelzer said. “This isn’t the sophomore level. We play at a lot faster pace. They have the skills and fundamentals to do that, but sometimes we’re a little timid.
“But I like this group’s physicality. We fly around and have built a great team bond.”
Mueller said a large junior class has created a "weird dynamic." Some of his 11th graders have more varsity experience than his seniors.
It has led to a shift in leadership in the locker room.
"I don't think anybody on our team would say Tim Nimely isn't one of the best leaders we have," Mueller said. "Not just because he's produced a lot, he's one of the toughest guys we have, one of the most committed and has a great attitude. It is easy to fall in line with a leader like that.
"Eli is in that category as well, but he's a little more quiet about it. That doesn't happen most years where guys are turning to some of our juniors."
Even so, Muscatine believes it can win big now. The Muskies haven't reached the second round of the playoffs since 2010.
"Our culture needs to be the highest that it has ever been," Schmelzer said. "We want to prove to the Muskie community we have what it takes to get back into the playoffs and hopefully the Dome."